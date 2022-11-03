ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfirnews.com

Man found shot near downtown market area

On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSET

Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Body found in Claytor Lake; deputies

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that a body has been found in Claytor Lake. Deputies say the Pulaski County Joint Communications Center was notified of the body by a community member at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday Nov. 4. Located by the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. When they arrived to the scene they were able to locate a white male’s body in the water. They say the male was able to be identified by the information he had with him. Deputies say they are working to notify the person’s next of kin.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man found dead in Claytor Lake, authorities say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a call from someone about a body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road around 12:15 p.m.
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 N in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The crash is at mile marker 120.4 and VDOT reports both the north right lane and shoulder are closed. Drivers should expect...
WDBJ7.com

Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses

CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
lootpress.com

Man charged after stealing a woman’s purse from Kroger parking lot in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he stole a woman’s purse from the Kroger Parking lot in Beckley. According to Beckley Police, a victim said she was loading groceries into her vehicle at the Kroger parking lot when someone yelled that someone just had stolen her purse from the back of her vehicle. The victim turned around and saw a male run from her vehicle and enter a red Volkswagen Beetle. The victim tried to follow the suspect but lost him.
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County Receives Federal Funds Under the Homeland Security Grant Program

Virginia Announces $11.5 million in FY22 Federal Funds for the Homeland Security Grant Program.On behalf of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) coordinates an annual stakeholder-driven review process to allocate more than $11.5 million through various federal grant programs to enhance emergency preparedness and security throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) funds will be administered by VDEM to support a wide array of emergency preparedness and security operations, equipment replacement, training, planning and exercise programs by local governments and entities.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski River Turtles release 2023 schedule

PULASKI, Va. – A new season of Pulaski River Turtles baseball is slated to begin Tuesday, June 6th, on the road against the Bluefield Ridge Runners, with Opening Night at Calfee Park scheduled for Thursday, June 8th against the Danville Otterbots. Released today, the 2023 Pulaski River Turtles schedule...
PULASKI, VA
WVNS

Car wrecked into utility pole causing power issues in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer Dispatch reports a vehicle has struck a utility pole today, November 4, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. in Princeton, WV. A single car struck a utility pole on N. Walker St causing the surrounding area to have power issues. The street remains open and no injuries have been reported. Officers advise […]
PRINCETON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy