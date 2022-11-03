Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Man found shot near downtown market area
On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Radford Police presence in Auburn Ave. area cleared after incident resolved
RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The Radford Police Department has resolved the situation that led to a heavy presence in the vicinity of Auburn Avenue on Monday evening. Police asked that residents in the area avoid the 700 block of Auburn Avenue as officers worked to investigate an incident. There...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
WSET
Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
wfxrtv.com
Body found in Claytor Lake; deputies
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that a body has been found in Claytor Lake. Deputies say the Pulaski County Joint Communications Center was notified of the body by a community member at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday Nov. 4. Located by the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. When they arrived to the scene they were able to locate a white male’s body in the water. They say the male was able to be identified by the information he had with him. Deputies say they are working to notify the person’s next of kin.
WSLS
Man found dead in Claytor Lake, authorities say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a call from someone about a body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road around 12:15 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The crash is at mile marker 120.4 and VDOT reports both the north right lane and shoulder are closed. Drivers should expect...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder against police after allegedly trying to run officers over
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski fugitive Jerrod Brown was taken into custody without incident late Friday morning, according to Pulaski Police. Police say he and everyone else involved are “safe and sound.”. A family friend of Brown’s told WDBJ7 he’s glad everyone was safe, and that the situation didn’t...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
lootpress.com
Man charged after stealing a woman’s purse from Kroger parking lot in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he stole a woman’s purse from the Kroger Parking lot in Beckley. According to Beckley Police, a victim said she was loading groceries into her vehicle at the Kroger parking lot when someone yelled that someone just had stolen her purse from the back of her vehicle. The victim turned around and saw a male run from her vehicle and enter a red Volkswagen Beetle. The victim tried to follow the suspect but lost him.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County Receives Federal Funds Under the Homeland Security Grant Program
Virginia Announces $11.5 million in FY22 Federal Funds for the Homeland Security Grant Program.On behalf of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) coordinates an annual stakeholder-driven review process to allocate more than $11.5 million through various federal grant programs to enhance emergency preparedness and security throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) funds will be administered by VDEM to support a wide array of emergency preparedness and security operations, equipment replacement, training, planning and exercise programs by local governments and entities.
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski River Turtles release 2023 schedule
PULASKI, Va. – A new season of Pulaski River Turtles baseball is slated to begin Tuesday, June 6th, on the road against the Bluefield Ridge Runners, with Opening Night at Calfee Park scheduled for Thursday, June 8th against the Danville Otterbots. Released today, the 2023 Pulaski River Turtles schedule...
Car wrecked into utility pole causing power issues in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer Dispatch reports a vehicle has struck a utility pole today, November 4, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. in Princeton, WV. A single car struck a utility pole on N. Walker St causing the surrounding area to have power issues. The street remains open and no injuries have been reported. Officers advise […]
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
