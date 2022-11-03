ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fordauthority.com

Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023

With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Discount Offers Again Non-Existent In November 2022

Yet again, there are no Ford Bronco discount offers in November 2022. This has been the case since the off-road SUVs launch due to high demand and relatively limited supply. For the sake of context, we’ve provided a summary of Ford Bronco discount offers (or lack thereof) thus far this year:
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 3.5L EcoBoost Rattle Fix Detailed By Tech: Video

Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco routinely cranks out interesting and informative videos that focus on issues pertaining to a wide variety of Blue Oval models, including a number of general Ford EcoBoost problems, a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion issues with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, and a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature. Now, our resident technician is back with a new video outlining how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine.
fordauthority.com

Ford Brand Incentives Down 64 Percent In Q3 2022

Over the past couple of years, Ford brand incentives – along with financial deals of any sort – have been more difficult to come by, for a number of reasons. Much of this change stems from the fact that FoMoCo simply can’t build enough vehicles to meet demand, let alone fill up dealer lots, which has driven prices higher and essentially eliminated the need to provide any sort of incentive for customers to purchase one. Even though conditions have improved somewhat in recent months, Ford brand incentives were still down 64 percent in Q3 of 2022, according to new data from Cox Automotive.
Business Insider

Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he just added a new jet to his collection. According to a June report by the Texas-based news site Austonia, Musk has placed an order for the Gulfstream G700. The report did not state when Musk purchased the jet.
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Big Announcement

Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
CarBuzz.com

$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
