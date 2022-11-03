On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: Veterans and military families have a new ally in their quest for business success. Courtney Zaugg, ambassador for Bunker Labs Indianapolis explains how this young non-profit is empowering the military community to be successful entrepreneurs and small business owners. We learn how 'Innopower' and 'Tech Point' are working together to grow Indiana’s technology sector inclusively. And we hear a success story from an Indianapolis business leader who is making history with her innovative approach to 100% diverse participation in construction.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO