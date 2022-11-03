Fantasy football: Heinicke will help on the bye week

Have you been riding with Cleveland's Nick Chubb on your fantasy football team?

How about Dallas' CeeDee Lamb or San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo ? Maybe Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants?

The upcoming Week 9 of the NFL season is the first of two where six teams are on their bye. We're here to help you fill the gaps on your fantasy roster through the waiver wire.

■ Since Carson Wentz went on Injured Reserve, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been running Washington's offense proficiently. He has led the Commanders to two straight victories, squeaking out wins over Green Bay and Indianapolis.

He also had about 20 fantasy points in both games, providing reasons for you to get him on your team, especially if your league has two QBs active each week. Heinicke, signed as an undrafted free agent by Minnesota in 2015, is in line to start at least the next two games.

Washington plays the Vikings this Sunday, and Minnesota allows plenty of fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Put in a claim for Heinicke, who is 30 percent rostered on CBS leagues.

■ Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer is also taking advantage of injuries to post good numbers. He has 26 receptions on 40 targets, scoring one touchdown and amassing 240 yards.

In a Week 6 victory over Denver, Palmer had 12 targets, and will continue to get attention from quarterback Justin Herbert . Chargers receiver Keenan Allen could return this week against Atlanta, but Mike Williams is likely still out.

Palmer should be coming off concussion protocol, so monitor the situation and put in a waiver claim. With the Falcons' defense near the bottom of the league in pass defense, Palmer can be a smart pickup.

■ If you're looking for a flex option, Baltimore running back Kenyan Drake fits the bill. He has scored three touchdowns in the past three games, and will get more opportunities if Gus Edwards is out with a hamstring injury.

Drake is a proven veteran who can put up a 100-yard rushing game and catch passes out of the backfield. Use him while you can.

■ After a relatively quiet start, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been hot the past four games. Last week against Dallas, the Chicago QB threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 60 yards and a score.

Fields has games coming up against the weak defenses of Miami, Detroit, and Atlanta, and he will be helped with the Bears' addition of wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Use him over the next few weeks.

■ Arizona has great choices at wide receiver, but Rondale Moore had his best game of the season last week with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. And that's with DeAndre Hopkins back after being suspended.

Moore’s touchdown last week was epic as he broke three tackles on his way to a 38-yard catch and run. Quarterback Kyler Murray will still be looking for Moore, so you should too.

Start 'em

■ Could this be the week Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally throws more than two touchdown passes in a game? Yeah, pretty much. He thrives against Detroit, which also has one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. Don't miss out on the fireworks.

■ Chicago has a bad run defense, so get Raheem Mostert into your lineup. The Miami running back hasn't done much since Week 5, but he'll get his touches and make them count.

■ The recent success of Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster should continue against Tennessee on Sunday night. Smith-Schuster has had two consecutive 100-yard games, including touchdowns in each contest. He has a great matchup against a porous Titans' secondary.

Sit 'em

■ Former Lions 1st-round pick Matthew Stafford has seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season for the Los Angeles Rams, so it's best to keep him benched. He had one of his best games last week, but that's because he had a rare rushing touchdown. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has not been super this season.

■ We will wait and see how the New York Jets backfield shakes out. Michael Carter and James Robinson appear to be in a committee, and Robinson is still learning the playbook. Throw in a rough matchup against Buffalo, and it's easy to bench these guys.

■ Sam Ehlinger is now the starting quarterback for Indianapolis. That should tell you all you need to know about playing wide receivers Michael Pittman, Jr. , and Alec Pierce . Keep them all inactive until we see some production.