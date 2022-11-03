ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County man sentenced to life in prison after murdering his wife in 2018

By Steve Kaut
 4 days ago
A man who killed his wife was sentenced by a Johnson County judge Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole.

A jury convicted Robert Lee Harris, 35, of first degree premeditated murder on Aug. 19, 2022 in the death of Tanisha Harris, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

Tanisha Harris' body was found in January 2019 in Raymore, Missouri.

Overland Park police officers went to the Harris' home about 4 p.m. on January 8, 2018, on a domestic disturbance.

Harris called police a few hours later and reported his wife was missing.

Officers questioned Harris and he admitted he killed his wife, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

Kansas City, MO
