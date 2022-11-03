ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss feeling ‘really good’ for opener vs. Alcorn State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mfpbw_0ixvULao00

Ole Miss will unveil a squad that looks vastly different from last season when it opens against visiting Alcorn State on Monday in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels had eight players transfer or graduate since going 13-19 overall and 4-14 in Southeastern Conference play, including leading scorer Jarkel Joiner (13.2 points per game) to NC State.

Mississippi, however, returns its backcourt of Daeshun Ruffin (12.6 ppg, 3.4 apg) and Matthew Murrell (12.1 ppg. 3.0 rpg).

“We feel really good,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I think Matt Murrell is one of the very best guards in college basketball.”

The Rebels will be counting on improved play from forward Jaemyn Brakefield (7.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and guard Tye Fagan (7.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg), while two four-star recruits — forward Malique Ewin and guard Amaree Abram — should bolster the team’s depth.

Ole Miss signed four veteran frontcourt players from the transfer portal to improve its inside presence to replace Nysier Brooks (team-high 7.3 rpg).

Josh Mballa, who averaged 13.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Buffalo last season, leads the group, which includes Theo Akwuba (Louisiana), Jayveous McKinnis (Jackson State) and Myles Burns (Loyola-New Orleans).

“I like our team,” said Davis, who is entering his fifth season with the Rebels. “It’s the best depth we’ve had since I’ve been at Ole Miss.”

Alcorn State came within a win of making the NCAA Tournament last season when it fell to Texas Southern in the SWAC tournament title game and finished 17-17 after a first-round loss in the NIT.

The Braves are led by forward Keondre Montgomery (9.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg) and guards Dominic Brewton (9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Oddyst Walker (7.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg).

“We understand what’s at stake,” Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie said. “The biggest thing for us is maintaining consistency so we have a chance to have a successful season.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

SEC Nation Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Alabama

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m....
OXFORD, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Oxford, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pontotoc High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
WREG

Customers warn others after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Physician Predicts Severe Flu Season

University Health Services offers vaccines for prevention, antivirals for treatment. Fall at the University of Mississippi means new students, tailgating in The Grove and gearing up for the holidays. Unfortunately, it also means increased cases of the flu. “We had such light flu seasons the past two years,” said Dr....
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss Police: Reports of attempted abduction are unfounded

The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social medial on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
actionnews5.com

Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
SENATOBIA, MS
wtva.com

Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Two arrested after Horn Lake shooting

Horn Lake Police are reporting that a shooting took place Friday morning, Nov. 4 which has resulted in two arrests. The vehicle used in the incident was later found in Southaven as part of a shoplifting investigation at Sportsmen’s Warehouse. Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. Friday to the...
HORN LAKE, MS
panolian.com

Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman

FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany, Mississippi. She is described as 4′11″ with blue eyes. Decker was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white and brown skirt, and black rubber boots Saturday,...
NEW ALBANY, MS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy