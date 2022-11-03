Read full article on original website
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
wtoc.com
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
wtoc.com
Manager of business in City Market still feels safe after Sunday’s shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One manager of a business in City Market still feels safe despite Sunday morning’s shooting. Savannah Police have made an arrest in the shooting they say took place in the area of City Market. A manager at America’s Prohibition Museum says she was shocked to...
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
Georgia police still searching for missing 20-month-old baby 1 month after disappearance
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
SPD searching for missing 14-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes. Zyontae […]
WJCL
Evacuation order issued for part of Coastal Georgia following chemical plant fire
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky Monday morning as first responders raced toward the fire. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said crews scrambled to put out the massive flames but they didn't have enough resources and additional crews were called out.
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
WTGS
Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
SPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting that injured 2
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday at Jefferson and W. Julian Street in downtown Savannah. Police say that they have arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man who was connected to an overnight shooting that left a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman injured […]
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
Savannah Fire Department hires new fire chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) officially has a new fire chief. City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen, who had been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2. The announcement was posted on Facebook on Monday. “Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor,” […]
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police say Tootle has been located and is safe. The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old. Officials say Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday. He is 5′3″, 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a...
WJCL
Fire at Effingham County paper company causes thick plumes of smoke
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fire at the International Paper plant in Effingham County caused thick plumes of smoke on Saturday. The fire broke out at the facility on Highway 80 at around 3:30 p.m. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, no injuries have been reported. The fire...
WJCL
Investigation underway in Savannah after car crashes into trees, bursts into flames
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Savannah after a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into trees, then burst into flames. The deadly crash happened on Chatham Parkway near Ogeechee Road at around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses told WJCL the driver of the...
Police: Protesters outside Quinton Simon’s home turn case into ‘money-making circus’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police officers and protesters clashed outside Quinton Simon’s home on Thursday and one person was arrested. Police arrested YouTuber, Dolly Vision whose real name is Jimmy Williams. Williams was arrested after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to police. Williams […]
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon
This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.
