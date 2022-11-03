ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Injured Boston Bruins players Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort week to week

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igCfS_0ixvUBlY00

The Boston Bruins will be without goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbort for a while, as coach Jim Montgomery termed both players week to week Thursday.

Swayman left Wednesday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period with a lower-body injury after Boston teammate Patrice Bergeron fell into him. Forbort (upper body) left during the first period of the same game after blocking a shot.

Linus Ullmark has started more games than Swayman thus far and will shoulder the load during Swayman’s absence. He will start for Boston on Thursday against the host New York Rangers.

The Bruins recalled goalie Keith Kinkaid from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

Swayman is 2-1-0 through four games (three starts) this season with a .878 save percentage and a 3.45 goals-against average. Forbort had a goal and two assists through 10 games.

Boston (9-1-0) has surged to the top of the Eastern Conference standings despite starting the season with multiple injured players. Top-line forward Brad Marchand (hip) and key defensemen Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) all underwent offseason surgeries and missed the beginning of the season.

While Marchand and Grzelcyk have since returned to the lineup, McAvoy is still rehabbing but returned to practice last week. Per ESPN, Montgomery said Thursday that he still had “boxes to be checked” before returning to game action.

“This is his first week getting back into a rhythm with us,” Montgomery said. “We’re just hopeful with him. No updated timeline. We have an internal process with him. He’s ahead of that Dec. 1 date, but we don’t know exactly.”

Also Thursday, Montgomery said forwards David Krejci (upper body) and Craig Smith (upper body) are day to day and will not play against the Rangers. They could be ready for Boston’s next game, Saturday at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

BRUINS PLAYERS THRUST INTO DIFFICULT POSITION BY MANAGEMENT AND ARE NOT IMPRESSED BY RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

The Boston Bruins' signing of Mitchell Miller has caused a huge whirlwind in and around the NHL, and placed centerfold in the discussion has been the Bruins' players. The players are the face of the organization, and they have been tasked with answering questions about the signing, which just isn't fair to them. The players didn't ask for it, they were not wholly on board with the decision (with what little consideration they are given), but still they must answer for it.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Maple Leafs lose another goalie as Samsonov exits vs. Bruins

Ilya Samsonov left the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins with a knee injury, providing the team with more headaches between the pipes. Erik Kallgren replaced Samsonov to begin the third period. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Samsonov was injured when he fell backward in an unsuccessful sprawling effort on Brad Marchand's penalty shot, per David Alter of Inside The Maple Leafs. Samsonov remained in the net for the rest of the frame.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign

J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy