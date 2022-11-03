ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Braff, Vanessa Hudgens, Evelyne Brochu And William Fichtner To Star In ‘French Girl’

By Justin Kroll
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Zach Braff , Vanessa Hudgens , Evelyne Brochu and William Fichtner are set to star in the indie comedy French Girl .

Written & directed by James A. Woods & Nicolas Wright, the pic is a fish out of water comedy which follows Gordon Kinski (Braff) a high school teacher living in Brooklyn, who accompanies his girlfriend & chef Sophie Tremblay  (Brochu) to her hometown of Quebec City where she is testing for a Michelin 3 star restaurant at the Chateau Frontenac, owned by wunderkind super-chef Ruby Collins (Hudgens.)

The pic is produced by Valerie D’Auteuil, Andre Rouleau through Caramel Films & Anders Bard through aBard Production. Paramount Global & Elevation Pictures are handling distribution worldwide. Production is currently underway in Montreal & Quebec City.

Braff is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Ken Richmond, Hudgens is repped by CAA, Untitled Ent. and Ziffren Brittenham, Brochu is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Agence Goodwin and AS Talents. Fichtner is repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Thruline Entertainment and Innovative Artists. Woods & Wright are repped by attorney James Feldman at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

