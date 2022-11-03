Zach Braff, Vanessa Hudgens, Evelyne Brochu And William Fichtner To Star In ‘French Girl’

EXCLUSIVE: Zach Braff , Vanessa Hudgens , Evelyne Brochu and William Fichtner are set to star in the indie comedy French Girl .

Written & directed by James A. Woods & Nicolas Wright, the pic is a fish out of water comedy which follows Gordon Kinski (Braff) a high school teacher living in Brooklyn, who accompanies his girlfriend & chef Sophie Tremblay (Brochu) to her hometown of Quebec City where she is testing for a Michelin 3 star restaurant at the Chateau Frontenac, owned by wunderkind super-chef Ruby Collins (Hudgens.)

The pic is produced by Valerie D’Auteuil, Andre Rouleau through Caramel Films & Anders Bard through aBard Production. Paramount Global & Elevation Pictures are handling distribution worldwide. Production is currently underway in Montreal & Quebec City.

