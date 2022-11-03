ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Scharf, Amazon Studios’ Global Head Of Business Affairs, To Oversee Production, Studio Operations & Casting

By Lynette Rice
 4 days ago
Dan Scharf — the VP and global head of business affairs at Amazon Studios — will now oversee production, studio operations, casting, and studios music. Jennifer Salke , head of Amazon Studios, made the internal announcement Wednesday.

This change is effective immediately. Scharf will continue to report to Salke. He is taking on areas that were previously under Albert Cheng in his role as Amazon Studios COO. Cheng was recently promoted to VP, Prime Video U.S.

Since joining Amazon Studios in 2013, Scharf has spearheaded negotiations for Amazon Studios’ biggest deals, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , The Boys , Coming 2 America, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Scharf also helped land key deals with talent, including Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover, and Michael B. Jordan. Over the past several years, Scharf has built a global business affairs team, helped plan and drive Amazon Studios’ international expansion, and continues to contribute to Amazon’s Global Media and Entertainment (GME) synergy efforts.

