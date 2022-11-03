Read full article on original website
Rock Island High School swim teams struggle with continued pool closure, parents speak out
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island High School parents and its swim team leaders spoke out at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting against the continued 'unusable' state of the school's pool. Randy Veys, the Former Vice President of Rock Island High School's Swim Club and parent of a...
For the first time in over a decade, Illinois community college enrollment is up
ILLINOIS, USA — For the first time in over a decade, fall enrollment across Illinois community colleges is up. An Oct. 28 report from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) said that enrollment by total headcount is up by 1.5% for Fall 2022; by comparison, the national average is flat.
Moline High School hosts Special Olympics basketball tournament
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline High School hosted a Special Olympics basketball tournament on Nov. 5., giving student-athletes with Individualized Education Programs the opportunity to compete in Olympic-type events. Moline High School teacher, event organizer and head coach for Moline's Special Olympics basketball team, Holly Vanherzeele, has been a part...
WQAD
Riverdale takes Second at the IHSA State Cross Country Meet, District Swimming
PEORIA, Ill. — Tommy Murray finishes third as an individual as Riverdale is second as a team. District Swimming in Iowa.
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
Davenport couple finds hope in Alzheimer's drug
DAVENPORT, Iowa — November marks National Family Caregivers Month, and in Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 people who are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia. There are an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Brad...
Quad City Storm hosting Salute to Military 'paint the ice' event Monday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Monday, November 7th, 2022, the public is invited to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark to paint the names of our nation's heroes on the ice. The paint and brushes are provided and the event is happening from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. "It's always a pretty special day," said Brian Rothenberger, President of the Quad City Storm. "[The public can] paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the armed forces on the ice. Those names for both of our games this week." Rothenberger went on to say.
KWQC
Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QND vs. Genoa-Kingston in Class 2A Princeton Super-Sectional
PRINCETON, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team rallied after losing the first set of Friday night’s Class 2A Princeton Super-Sectional to Genoa-Kingston, but the Raiders couldn’t sustain the momentum in the third set of a 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 loss. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman...
'The community steps up' l Clinton County group holds kick-off party for annual holiday toy drive
CLINTON, Iowa — One area toy drive hosted a kick-off party celebrating donating toys to children for the holidays. Scott for Tot's toy drive held a kick-off party at Legends Draft Haus in Clinton on Saturday, Nov. 5. The toy drive provides toys for children during the holidays for families in need.
muddyriversports.com
Suns unable to stem changing tide late in second set, fall to Comets in Class 1A super-sectional
LANARK, Ill. — After falling into a deep hole to start Friday night’s Class 1A Eastland Super-Sectional, the Southeastern volleyball team looked like it had recovered and regained control of the match. But the Suns couldn’t fend off a Sterling Newman Central Catholic rally in the second set,...
Putnam museums opens QC documentary seeking to destigmatize disabilities
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new documentary is premiering at the Putnam Museum this month. "I Am Able" follows the journey of nine Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical as part of the Penguin Project of the Quad Cities' annual theatre production. The film seeks to spark conversations about inclusion and equity and what it means to destigmatize disabilities.
Pediatric cancer foundation teams up with Rock Island brewery to help families in need
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Brantley Francis Foundation is teaming up with Blue Cat Brewing Company to help those with childhood cancer and their families who are navigating pediatric cancer. "We lost our son (Brantley) in late 2017," Matt Francis, co-founder of the Brantley Francis Foundation, said. Now the...
'Tis the season of giving: Here's how you can donate food to Ascentra's community drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Those who utilize TMBC at the Lincoln Center are the focus of a community food drive organized by Ascentra Credit Union and the center itself. Starting on Nov. 1 and ending on Nov. 15, Ascentra will be collecting items needed for Thanksgiving food boxes to go along with its donations of turkey, milk, butter and bread rolls.
How this Camanche officer serves his community while off-duty: Beyond the Badge
CAMANCHE, Iowa — Police officers put their life on the line every day, and many go above and beyond their law enforcement duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in their communities. This honor is given in memory of Detective Rick Ryckeghem, a 31-year-veteran of the Moline Police Department and Quad Cities Crime Stoppers coordinator.
Antique Spectacular Brings Vintage Style To Rock Island
Have you been trying to find that perfect addition to your home décor? Or maybe you just can’t get enough antiques for your vintage collection. Then this is the show for you!. The annual Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the...
Moline boy goes viral, speaks on experience at World Series
MOLINE, Ill. — After a Moline boy goes viral after his sign that read, "School is important, but (Phillies) Baseball is importanter," he talks to News 8 about his World Series experience. Ethan Wren, 11, of Moline is a lover of the sport of baseball. "I've always been in...
Officers identified in Davenport shooting that left 1 dead last Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
Fulton football moves on to round of eight with road win at Rockford Lutheran
Fulton produces the shutout on the road at Rockford Lutheran, 28-0 and moves on in the 1A playoffs.
WQAD
