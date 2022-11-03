ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Byron, IL

WQAD

Moline High School hosts Special Olympics basketball tournament

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline High School hosted a Special Olympics basketball tournament on Nov. 5., giving student-athletes with Individualized Education Programs the opportunity to compete in Olympic-type events. Moline High School teacher, event organizer and head coach for Moline's Special Olympics basketball team, Holly Vanherzeele, has been a part...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Davenport couple finds hope in Alzheimer's drug

DAVENPORT, Iowa — November marks National Family Caregivers Month, and in Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 people who are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia. There are an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Brad...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Quad City Storm hosting Salute to Military 'paint the ice' event Monday

MOLINE, Ill. — On Monday, November 7th, 2022, the public is invited to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark to paint the names of our nation's heroes on the ice. The paint and brushes are provided and the event is happening from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. "It's always a pretty special day," said Brian Rothenberger, President of the Quad City Storm. "[The public can] paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the armed forces on the ice. Those names for both of our games this week." Rothenberger went on to say.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
LE CLAIRE, IA
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: QND vs. Genoa-Kingston in Class 2A Princeton Super-Sectional

PRINCETON, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team rallied after losing the first set of Friday night’s Class 2A Princeton Super-Sectional to Genoa-Kingston, but the Raiders couldn’t sustain the momentum in the third set of a 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 loss. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman...
PRINCETON, IL
WQAD

Putnam museums opens QC documentary seeking to destigmatize disabilities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new documentary is premiering at the Putnam Museum this month. "I Am Able" follows the journey of nine Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical as part of the Penguin Project of the Quad Cities' annual theatre production. The film seeks to spark conversations about inclusion and equity and what it means to destigmatize disabilities.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

How this Camanche officer serves his community while off-duty: Beyond the Badge

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Police officers put their life on the line every day, and many go above and beyond their law enforcement duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in their communities. This honor is given in memory of Detective Rick Ryckeghem, a 31-year-veteran of the Moline Police Department and Quad Cities Crime Stoppers coordinator.
CAMANCHE, IA
WQAD

Moline boy goes viral, speaks on experience at World Series

MOLINE, Ill. — After a Moline boy goes viral after his sign that read, "School is important, but (Phillies) Baseball is importanter," he talks to News 8 about his World Series experience. Ethan Wren, 11, of Moline is a lover of the sport of baseball. "I've always been in...
MOLINE, IL
