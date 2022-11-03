ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Man's Video Makes Finals on America's Funniest Videos

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcCf1_0ixvTDZD00
Terrance St. Julien via Facebook

A Lafayette man’s video has been chosen as a finalist on ABC’s America’s Funniest Videos.

American’s Funniest Videos, the viewer-submitted video clip show, has been providing funny falls, hilarious hiccups, and soul-crushing blows below the belt since Bob Saget first hosted the show in 1989.

Now hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Videos (or AFV) airs on Sundays on KATC TV3 at 6pm.

Local entrepreneur and all-around good guy Terrance St. Julien is no stranger to working a camera, as he has worked for two major networks in Acadiana as a videographer.

visit America's Funniest Videos website here

St. Julien, a Carencro native, was a videographer for both KLFY TV10 and KATC TV3, and is quite comfortable behind a camera.

Nowadays, most of his videos are in “Selfie” mode, and they feature either an inspirational message or a plea for help for someone in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xX8Hd_0ixvTDZD00
Terrance St. Julien via Facebook

But one video St. Julien posted on social media made enough of his friends and family laugh that they suggested he submit the clip to America’s Funniest Videos, so he did.

It was about two months before St. Julien heard back from AFV and, when he did, they told him that his video would appear on the show. Then, 3 hours later, they called him back with even better news: his video was one of the top 3 finalists for that episode.

As a finalist, we now know that St. Julien’s video will make him a little richer. If his video comes in 3rd, he’ll win $4,000. A second-place finish would be awarded $6,000, and if his video gets first place, a $20,000 prize will be awarded AND his video is entered in the running for the series finale. The winner of the series finale walks away with $100,000!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GY4pm_0ixvTDZD00
Ingram Publishing, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

St. Julien is excited about his video having been chosen as a finalist and is, at this very moment, preparing for a Zoom meeting with the producers of the show.

So, what’s on the video? It’s something to which most of us in South Louisiana can relate: mosquitoes.

On a fishing trip over the summer, St. Julien was in Hackberry looking for a big fish to take his bait when he, himself, became the bait for some hungry mosquitoes.

Not just a few mosquitoes, but so many mosquitoes that they are blatantly obvious on the video and, the more St. Julien slaps them away, the more they seem to multiply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQiEB_0ixvTDZD00
Terrance St. Julien via Facebook

At first, he said that he would endure the mosquitoes because he loved to fish so much, but it only took a few seconds of slapping at the “gangster” mosquitoes, as he calls them, before he throws in the towel and headed back to Lafayette.

No word on if he caught any fish on that trip but, as we now know, he WILL see a payday for that video soon.

As it stands, the taping of the show will take place on November 12, with the episode airing on December 11.

Good luck to Terrance – you’ve been a winner in our hearts for many years. This national recognition is just icing on the cake!

Here’s the video that St. Julien submitted to ABC’s America’s Favorite Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]

Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

90 Plus: Rayne’s Curley Sonnier looks back on a century of life

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — In Rayne lives a man who has reached 100 years old. Curley Sonnier says he’s a man of few words but fond memories. Sonnier was born near Morse, Louisiana. “They call that place Lyons Point, that’s about three miles from Morse,” Sonnier said....
RAYNE, LA
KPLC TV

Tiger Woods at Coushatta for son’s tournament in Kinder

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Golfing legend Tiger Woods is in Louisiana for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship being held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, in Kinder. Woods is at the tournament to play an unusual role for the 15-time major winner; caddie, as his son Charlie is competing in the National Championship which teed off on Monday.
KINDER, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy