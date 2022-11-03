ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, GA

Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia. In AAAA, Cairo is undefeated in Region 1 play, and Bainbridge is a perfect 3-0 too. Friday night, someone will win that Region title, and someone will lose.

The Syrupmakers haven't lost in over two months, while Bainbridge is riding a three game win streak heading into Friday's match-up. For the winner of this game, the reward is homefield advantage in the postseason, so a lot is on the line, including bragging rights. At the end of the day, this game is also a rivalry match-up.

"Well, it's always one of the big rivals and it's a great rivalry in south Georgia," said Cairo head coach David Coleman. "There's so many of them, and this is one of them."

"We play them every year, and it's always a big crowd and a great atmosphere," added Bainbridge's Jeff Littleton. "It'll be a physical game. It's always a close game, and the passion will be there for a great football game."

The results over the years? Dead even. 35 wins, 35 losses apiece, with seven ties.

Both Cairo's Coleman and Bainbridge's Littleton have a lot of respect for each other's programs, and their kids know how big this game is.

"It's a great opportunity for the kids, for the coaches, for the community," said Coleman. "We have such a great community here and it means so much to them, so we're excited to have this opportunity."

"We're undefeated and we control our own destiny, so we're grateful for the opportunity to play for a region championship," said Littleton.

Bainbridge at Cairo is our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week. Kick-off is Friday night at 7:30 at West Thomas Stadium in Cairo.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

