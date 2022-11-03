ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Feels ‘Old as Mold’ Now That ‘Hunger Games’ Has a Reboot

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago
“The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has no appetite for feeling “old as mold” when it comes to a “Hunger Games” revival.

The Academy Award winner revealed in a New York Times profile that she never expected to be around when beloved franchise “The Hunger Games” would be remade. The series currently landed a prequel film, titled “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.

“I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!’ ” Lawrence said, after starring in four “fantastic” franchise films from 2012 to 2015.

Now, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” makes Lawrence “feel old as mold.”

“Let’s be real, I’m only getting closer to 40,” the “Causeway” actor said, noting the pressure she used to experience “just doesn’t exist for an actress in her 30s.”

Lawrence added that “working with a 20-year-old is so depressing” while filming upcoming comedy “No Hard Feelings” opposite up-and-comer Andrew Barth Feldman. “I’m like, ‘Well, when YouTube was first invented, you were born,‘” the “American Hustle” star said.

Lawrence reflected on her skyrocketed rise to fame thanks to the “Hunger Games” films, likening her experience with press tours to existing in Britney Spears’ “Lucky” music video. “I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence,” she said. “But that got taken from me when I was 21 and I never got it back.”

The “Winter’s Bone” breakout continued, “Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, I guess. Is that weird?”

Lawrence previously opened up about feeling like a “commodity” early in her career with franchises like “X-Men,” “The Hunger Games,” and later a whirlwind Oscar win for David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook.”

“I think I lost a sense of control,” Lawrence said at the London Film Festival earlier this year. “Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years [because there was] just a loss of control.”

For all the details on “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” click here.

