News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Cooler and a bit breezy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second half of the weekend will be cooler thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of next week, then below average temperatures return for the second half. There are some chances of precipitation next week too.
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
North Platte Telegraph
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska
SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Seniors Have Less To Worry About When It Comes To Personal Safety.
Happy retirement congratulations celebration confetti banner and party bunting background border design. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS November 7, 2022) According to Best States to Retire in – a study that identifies which states are the safest for seniors based on an analysis of 5 relevant metrics ranging from violent crime, financial crime, and organizations and assistance services dedicated to their safety – elders living in Nebraska have less to worry about, as the state has one of the lowest rates of violent crimes per capita such as murders, rapes, and robberies, committed against them, and one of the smallest amounts of money lost due to crimes.
1011now.com
Girls on the Run Nebraska holds fall 5K
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elementary-aged girls got to run a 5K and practice other skills they’ve learned from Girls on the Run Nebraska on Sunday. The run was back for the first time in three years because of the pandemic. Over 1,000 girls and their buddies hit the train Sunday morning.
klkntv.com
Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
KETV.com
'It's getting to be very serious': Nebraska drought update
OVERTON, Neb. — With 80% of corn and 97% of soybeans in the bin as of Monday — Nebraska's harvest is nearly complete. But the drought has taken its toll. Some predict yields will be down eight percent from last year. They might even be worse for some...
doniphanherald.com
UNL study confirms irrigation's impact on humidity, yields possible link to rain
Increased rain in Illinois and Indiana. Less rain in some Nebraska communities. Muggier weather. Changes in winds. Intense irrigation in Nebraska is having a complex effect on the weather, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say. “Some of the impacts are very discernible, you can feel it on a day-to-day...
1011now.com
Ballot initiative looks to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One of the two initiatives for voters on Tuesday’s ballot will be to decide if Nebraska should raise minimum wage. Currently, Nebraska’s minimum wage sits at $9 per hour. The proposed initiative would raise that rate by about $1.50 each year until 2026 to $15 per hour. For some, voting yes is a no-brainer, but others say there could be unintended consequences.
KETV.com
Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
Daily Nebraskan
UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature
With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
KSNB Local4
Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4...
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska warns against voter intimidation ahead of Tuesday’s election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Political organizations are gearing up for the mid-term election on Tuesday. Civic Nebraska released a guide on how to spot voter intimidation at the polls. The guide makes it clear that voter intimidation is illegal, as the First Amendment does not protect intimidation in the...
