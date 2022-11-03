ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Cooler and a bit breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second half of the weekend will be cooler thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of next week, then below average temperatures return for the second half. There are some chances of precipitation next week too.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency

I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska

SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Seniors Have Less To Worry About When It Comes To Personal Safety.

Happy retirement congratulations celebration confetti banner and party bunting background border design. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS November 7, 2022) According to Best States to Retire in – a study that identifies which states are the safest for seniors based on an analysis of 5 relevant metrics ranging from violent crime, financial crime, and organizations and assistance services dedicated to their safety – elders living in Nebraska have less to worry about, as the state has one of the lowest rates of violent crimes per capita such as murders, rapes, and robberies, committed against them, and one of the smallest amounts of money lost due to crimes.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Girls on the Run Nebraska holds fall 5K

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elementary-aged girls got to run a 5K and practice other skills they’ve learned from Girls on the Run Nebraska on Sunday. The run was back for the first time in three years because of the pandemic. Over 1,000 girls and their buddies hit the train Sunday morning.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Ballot initiative looks to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One of the two initiatives for voters on Tuesday’s ballot will be to decide if Nebraska should raise minimum wage. Currently, Nebraska’s minimum wage sits at $9 per hour. The proposed initiative would raise that rate by about $1.50 each year until 2026 to $15 per hour. For some, voting yes is a no-brainer, but others say there could be unintended consequences.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature

With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4...
NEBRASKA STATE

