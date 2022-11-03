Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Stronger Together Foundation adopts section of Highway 19
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A new foundation is working to bless families and friends affected by suicide. Among its ongoing efforts is maintaining a well-traveled section of Highway 19 North, just outside of Collinsville. The Stronger Together Foundation exists to prevent suicide among veterans. President Mike Couch breaks down...
WTOK-TV
Beautiful week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We had a rainy day yesterday and saw almost an inch of rainfall in Meridian and we saw values even higher in some places. The storms have moved out of our area and so have our weekly rain chances as we only see about a 10 percent chance of rain over the next 5 days.
WTOK-TV
MFD urges the public to check smoke alarms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department said smoke is the leading cause of fire deaths and even a small fire can fill your home in less than10 minutes so having a working smoke detector on every floor of your home is vital. James Hollingsworth, the Deputy Chief with...
WDAM-TV
Laurel PD host food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WTOK-TV
Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival brought crowds to downtown Meridian on a rainy day. The event organizer, Lucy Dormont, said the 2022 Rail Fest highlights the history of the railroad system in the Queen City. “The biggest thing with this is not...
WTOK-TV
Voting precincts haven’t changed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s hard to vote if you don’t know where to vote. Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson is looking to clear it up. “We put a lot of emphasis on our voter registration card,” Johnson said. “If people would look at their card, up at the top it says County Precinct. That’s where you’re going to vote this year and next year.”
WTOK-TV
Unseasonably warm weather for Election Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An upper-level dome of High Pressure will remain over our area for Tuesday, Election Day. This will lead to another round of unseasonably warm temps as the air under that High is sinking and compressing. So, just like Monday, mid-upper 80s are expected Tuesday with passing clouds and no rain. The record high for Meridian on Tuesday is 87 degrees...so, it’ll be close. Regardless, dress for warm weather. Your morning won’t be too bad either with temps in the low-mid 60s, but watch out for dense patchy fog if you plan to head to the polls when they open at 7am.
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park supply. Sampling indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria. It affects about 63 customers. Any water for drinking or cooking should be boiled first, or use bottled...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_07_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marvin Omar Doblado Andrade. Andrade is a 40-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5′ 9″ in height and weighs 180 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
Sela Ward Parkway closure extended
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said Monday that the Sela Ward Parkway closure, from C Street to Front Street, will be extended for an additional week. Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and weather-related delays. The road was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s now tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Local banker giving back to his community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a banker in this week’s Frontline Resonders feature. Neil Henry of Citizens National Bank has been a mentor, coach and financial literacy teacher to young people in his community. This banker spends most of his time at Meridian High School, educating students and athletes on the quality of life they deserve.
WTOK-TV
Rain continues for our Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thankfully, the severe threat is over for the day. However, much needed rain will continue for much of the area through the afternoon. Gradually, between 2p-4pm, rain will begin tapering off from west to east. Even though the steady heavy rain will move out, light showers or pesky drizzle could linger for some spots throughout the evening. Rainfall estimates will range from 1-3 inches. Highs will hover near 70 degrees today. Tonight, lows will stay mild...in the low 60s.
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429
3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 5:11 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Alexander, age 92, of Meridian, Mississippi died on November 2, 2022 at Queen City Nursing...
WTOK-TV
Hope for Hunger brings in 2,000 items for the needy
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope for Hunger, WTOK’s annual food drive, brought in thousands of cans, boxes and bags of non-perishable food to be shared with our community. The Salvation Army and LOVE’s Kitchen will share the donations with people in need locally. Piggly Wiggly owner, Joe...
WTOK-TV
NAS presents first Teacher Salute Award
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Naval Air Station presented its first Teacher Salute Award to Brittany Eakes, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School. The military base is recognizing teachers who are ‘dedicated to teaching, inspiring and growing the hearts and minds of all students, especially those...
WTOK-TV
Lake softball player, Abbie McGee, signs to Holmes
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Hornets senior softball player, Abbie McGee signed to continue her academic and athletics career with Holmes Community College on Monday. McGee was apart of last season state runner up title. During that season she had 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 31 RBI’s.
breezynews.com
Halloween Night Crash in Philadelphia – 1 person deceased and 1 booked for DUI, Manslaughter
Philadelphia Police officers responded to Hwy 16 W near tractor supply at approximately 3 pm on Monday, October 31, for an accident with reported injuries. One vehicle was on its side with the driver, later identified as Deborah Dennis, 63, of Union, inside and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Comments / 0