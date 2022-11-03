Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stray of the Day: Meet Copper
This is Copper, a 2-to-3-year-old, male, red-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
“Cranksgiving” returns to Siouxland to bring food to those in need
For the past seven years, Siouxland Cyclists have celebrated "Cranksgiving" which is an event where people are challenged to visit at least four stores and gather as much food as they can to be donated.
Sioux Falls Aldi Stores Doing Price Rewind on Thanksgiving Essentials
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this year the Aldi stores across the nation, including the three locations right here in Sioux Falls are doing something we all can be thankful for. Aldi is rolling back the prices on Thanksgiving essentials to what they cost in 2019. They are calling it their...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police investigate convenience store robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Monday morning, Sioux Falls officers responded to a call about a robbery. Reports say that the man entered a convenience store near 41st street and Westport Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He allegedly presented a gun in a plastic bag and said, “this is a stickup.”
nwestiowa.com
Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff
IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
nwestiowa.com
Mayo “Pete” McCarthy, 78, Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Mayo “Pete” McCarthy, 78, Rock Rapids, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Faith Baptist Church. Family will be available at 9:30 a.m. for visitors. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Sioux City Journal
Fire damages Le Mars residence, two occupants at home at time
LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended candle in a basement bedroom caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Wednesday. Two occupants at home when the fire started evacuated safely after smoke detectors activated, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the flames. Le Mars Fire-Rescue was...
nwestiowa.com
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
Community works together to bring Siouxland student back home
A Siouxland student and his family went on a vacation earlier this year and the student has not come home.
nwestiowa.com
Take a Hike
Trees of all shapes and sizes grow around the Iowa Great Lakes. During the next installment of Nature Tots at the Dickinson County Nature Center, young explorers and their family members will learn all about some of them, right up close and personal. Set for 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m....
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman cited for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to display a registration plate, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Update: Endangered teen found, police say
The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside.
kicdam.com
Two Storm Lake Man Charged with Seriously Injuring Roommate in Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Storm Lake men are facing a string of charges after police were responded to a report of an assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street in Storm Lake around two o’clock Saturday morning where the victim alleged his two roommates had attacked him while he was asleep and also attempted to stab him before the victim was able to flee and call for help.
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Arnold's Park renovation
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — In 1989, the sounds of laughter and good times were replaced by the whir of electric saws and the pounding of hammers. A group of investors purchased Arnold's Park in 1987 and after closing for the 1988 season to formulate rejuvenation plans, work began on a $1.3 million dollar improvement project.
