VIDEO: Lightning strikes one of world’s largest airplanes

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 4 days ago

WALES, Great Britain (KFOR/Storyful) – Dashcam video captured one of the world’s largest airplanes, an Airus Beluga, being struck by lightning shortly after taking off.

It happened near the Hawarden Airport in Flintshire, Wales on November 1st. Video at the top of this story shows slow motion footage of the incident.

No one onboard was harmed. Aviation experts say lightning strikes are a routine event for which pilots train.

The whale-shaped Beluga is used to transport airplane parts manufactured in Wales to other parts of the world for assembly.

The aircraft continued on with its journey to Hamburg, Germany where it was later inspected before its next flight.

