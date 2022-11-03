Read full article on original website
Crash on notorious road known as ‘The Dragon’ starts wildfire in Smoky Mountains park
A motorcycle crash on the notorious stretch of road known as “The Dragon” ignited a wildfire that has spread across 100 acres inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to Tennessee officials. The fire was 90% contained Monday, Nov. 9, and some ongoing “rain is likely to help...
Where will Subtropical Storm Nicole hit? Some possible paths in the Florida forecast
Based on the forecast from the National Hurricane Center, and the hurricane watches just issued, Florida will likely feel the storm in some form. But we don’t know yet exactly where the worst of the big storm will hit. Note that the cone you see in the hurricane center...
First major cold snap of the season forecast for Tri-Cities. But will there be snow?
High temperatures could be more than 15 degrees below normal.
In battle for control of the state Senate, these 5 races have raised the most cash
With Election Day looming, donations for candidates, as well as mailers and ads targeted at last-minute voters, have mostly come to an end. Several of the Washington state Senate seats this year have been watched closely by both Republicans and Democrats, and some of those campaigns have come with a hefty price tag for both parties.
High school football state playoffs: First-round pairings for all six classifications
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released brackets for the high school football state playoffs Sunday afternoon. Here are the first-round pairings for all six classifications. Teams in the Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A fields were seeded by committee, No. 1 through No. 16. Teams in the Class 2B and...
