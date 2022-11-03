ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors

The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome. When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard. "He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice....
NBC Sports

Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return

The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
NBC Sports

Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover

This is as nasty a move as you will ever see. Durant got isolated on Daniel Gafford (a good rim protector who sometimes struggles to defend in space), and with a double-crossover KD broke his ankles. That is one of your highlights of the season. Gafford’s right foot slips when...
NBC Sports

Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics

Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics granted $3.23M DPE in wake of Gallinari injury

The Boston Celtics have another resource at their disposal to add talent this season. The NBA has granted the Celtics a $3.23 million disabled player exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Boston has until March 10 to use the DPE. Just over a...
NBC Sports

Ask Kerith: Are changes looming for Warriors' youngsters?

Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram, @KerithBurke. Heading into Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center,...
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously fixates on ocean view during press conference

Klay Thompson and the ocean have been a match made in heaven. As the Warriors' nautical aficionado sat down for media availability on Sunday after practice, Thompson couldn't help but notice the view of the Bay right outside the window where the press conference was held. And of course, he...
NBC Sports

Struggling Warriors will turn things around as Klay heats up

SAN FRANCISCO – There will be nights, such as Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, when the Warriors are carried by Stephen Curry. There will be nights, such as Game 6 of those same Finals, when Draymond Green sets a defensive tone his teammates adhere to, practically ensuring victory.
