NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors
The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome. When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard. "He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice....
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
NBC Sports
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested (again), allegedly punched McDonald’s security guard
CHICAGO — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four...
NBC Sports
Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return
The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak
Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are… good?
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are…...
NBC Sports
Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover
This is as nasty a move as you will ever see. Durant got isolated on Daniel Gafford (a good rim protector who sometimes struggles to defend in space), and with a double-crossover KD broke his ankles. That is one of your highlights of the season. Gafford’s right foot slips when...
NBC Sports
Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics
Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics granted $3.23M DPE in wake of Gallinari injury
The Boston Celtics have another resource at their disposal to add talent this season. The NBA has granted the Celtics a $3.23 million disabled player exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Boston has until March 10 to use the DPE. Just over a...
NBC Sports
Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games based on his Tweet promoting an antisemitic film, then his reaction afterward. The Nets also have laid out a six-step path for him to return to playing. Those steps have raised eyebrows among other players around the...
NBC Sports
Ask Kerith: Are changes looming for Warriors' youngsters?
Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram, @KerithBurke. Heading into Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center,...
NBC Sports
Klay hilariously fixates on ocean view during press conference
Klay Thompson and the ocean have been a match made in heaven. As the Warriors' nautical aficionado sat down for media availability on Sunday after practice, Thompson couldn't help but notice the view of the Bay right outside the window where the press conference was held. And of course, he...
NBC Sports
Struggling Warriors will turn things around as Klay heats up
SAN FRANCISCO – There will be nights, such as Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, when the Warriors are carried by Stephen Curry. There will be nights, such as Game 6 of those same Finals, when Draymond Green sets a defensive tone his teammates adhere to, practically ensuring victory.
