‘Degrassi’ Reboot Scrapped at HBO Max

By Joe Otterson
 4 days ago

The new “ Degrassi ” series that had been ordered at HBO Max is no longer moving forward, Variety has confirmed.

The new entry in the Canadian high school drama franchise was originally picked up for 10 episodes at the streamer back in January. It was to be produced by franchise owner WildBrain and developed by showrunners and executive producers Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen.

The series would have been the sixth TV show in the franchise to date. The others are “The Kids of Degrassi Street,” “Degrassi Junior High” “Degrassi High,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” and “Degrassi: Next Class.”

This marks the latest project to get scrapped at HBO Max since the closing of the Warner Bros.- Discovery merger in April. Most famously, the HBO Max film “Batgirl” was shut down despite the fact it was in post-production. Likewise, the TBS comedy series “Chad” from Nasim Pedrad was canceled just before the second season was due to air . HBO Max has also removed a number of its original shows and movies from the platform, reportedly as a means to avoid royalty payments to creators.

WB-Discovery CEO David Zaslav has promised shareholders that he will find $3 billion in savings atop the newly merged companies. To that end, original scripted programming has virtually been shut down at TBS and TNT, while layoffs across a number of divisions have been implemented in recent months. Zaslav has also indicated the company will not necessarily keep projects based on their best-known IP exclusively on HBO Max, but rather is open to licensing them to outside entities.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the new “Degrassi” series was not moving forward.

