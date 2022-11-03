TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...

33 MINUTES AGO