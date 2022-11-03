Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Chicken Man Conquers Challenge of Eating 40 Rotisserie Birds in 40 Days
A Philadelphia man who became an internet sensation with his self-imposed challenge to eat one full rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days completed his poultry saga surrounded by a cheering crowd on Sunday. Alexander Tominsky a.k.a. The Philadelphia Chicken Man, 31, completed his final mouthful to chants of “eat that bird!” He says he set out on the ordeal in order to give his city something to be happy about, even if it meant he would have to suffer. “Sounds weird,” he told The New York Times. “But I just felt like I was doing this for a very important reason.” He added that while the early weeks were easy, he soon became bloated from eating so much sodium and said he could “feel the pulse of my heart in my stomach.” He lost around 16 pounds during the challenge and says he recalls thinking: “This is just a little bit of an inconvenience and a sacrifice for the joy that it seems to be bringing people.”
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Trade Odd Barbs Over Twitter Feature
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and new CEO Elon Musk had an eyebrow-raising back-and-forth Sunday night as the pair disagreed about the social media platform’s purpose and branding. The fracas began with Musk, who bought Twitter last month for $44 billion, saying Twitter’s “mission” is to be “the most accurate source of information about the world.” “Accurate to who?” Dorsey replied. “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch),” Musk answered, referring to the platform’s feature allowing users to add contextual notes to tweets deemed misleading. “I still think…Birdwatch is a far better name,” Dorsey replied, “And ‘more informative’ a far better goal.” Musk said that the name Birdwatch “gives me the creeps,” while Dorsey dismissed Community Notes as “the most boring Facebook name ever.” “Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name!” Musk retaliated. “Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds.” “Agree,” Dorsey replied, “But that wasn’t reason for the name. Descriptive is always better, but don’t think ‘community’ or ‘notes’ is the right descriptor.”
After Reading Her Book, It’s Time to Cancel Deuxmoi
Never make yourself the story. In more or less words, most college journalism students learn something similar to the above statement, while also forging through years of AP style quizzes, breakdowns of the First Amendment, and PR prep. Your subjects should tell the story, not you. It’s a simple, steadfast rule, broken from time to time when journalists’ reporting becomes just as interesting as their subjects; see: All the President's Men, Spotlight, or She Said.
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)
TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Musk Bans ‘Impersonation’ After Parody Elons Flood Twitter
After vowing to make Twitter a bastion of “free speech,” Elon Musk announced a new policy on Sunday that will remove accounts engaging in the type of “impersonation” that comedians and others have used to humorously protest his takeover of the social network in recent days.
Inside the Mysterious Death of George Reeves, the Original Superman
The death of the original Superman is one of those American mysteries that may never fully add up. The story told by those there that night is full of holes, the evidence perplexing and poorly handled. The characters involved range from colorful to drunk to suspicious, having by now taken any secrets they may be hiding to their graves.
