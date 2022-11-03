A Philadelphia man who became an internet sensation with his self-imposed challenge to eat one full rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days completed his poultry saga surrounded by a cheering crowd on Sunday. Alexander Tominsky a.k.a. The Philadelphia Chicken Man, 31, completed his final mouthful to chants of “eat that bird!” He says he set out on the ordeal in order to give his city something to be happy about, even if it meant he would have to suffer. “Sounds weird,” he told The New York Times. “But I just felt like I was doing this for a very important reason.” He added that while the early weeks were easy, he soon became bloated from eating so much sodium and said he could “feel the pulse of my heart in my stomach.” He lost around 16 pounds during the challenge and says he recalls thinking: “This is just a little bit of an inconvenience and a sacrifice for the joy that it seems to be bringing people.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO