Ex-Packers DB Sam Shields Has Shocking Regret About His NFL Career

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in the NFL is a special prize a small percentage of humans have ever been able to obtain. It often includes life-changing money and unprecedented fame.

However, not every player cherishes the opportunity like the average fan thinks he will.

Ex-Packers defensive back Sam Shields revealed this week that he doesn't have many friends anymore since retiring from football. "Everybody forgets about you," per Shields.

A heartbreaking and, frankly, stunning admission from Shields.

“When you’re done with football, everybody forgets about you,” Shields said, per Audacy’s Jesse Pantuosco , via SI.com . “Family, friends. I got one friend. In football, I had 10. Now I got one where I know that that’s my friend. That I could really say, ‘You’re my friend.’ I don’t even talk to most of my family members. Once football was over, everybody was over with me.”

If Shields really could go back in time and rewrite his life, he'd leave football behind and go into the home improvement business.

“No,” Shields adds. “I’d be going to school, trying to work for home improvement. I’d be trying to learn how to build a house.”

A concussion ultimately derailed Sam Shields' career. He missed 14 months following a dangerous head injury.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Packers, Shields missed those 14 months before returning to the NFL and spending one year with the Rams.

We certainly hope Shields finds what he's looking for because it doesn't sound like he got it from playing football.

