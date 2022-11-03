ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

FilmSharks Sells ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ to Germany at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRtM7_0ixvQ83m00

Germany’s Little Brother Films & Engizek Films have snapped up all German-speaking rights to the much-anticipated animated feature film “ Dalia and the Red Book .” The deal was closed at AFM after new footage was screened, according to FilmSharks ’ Guido Rud, who negotiated the pact with Ekrem Engizek & Timo Joh. Mayer.

Inspired by classics “The NeverEnding Story” and “Corpse Bride,” the upcoming pic centers around 12-year old Dalia whose father is a famous writer. After her father’s death, Dalia takes it upon herself to finish his last book. However, in order to do so, she has to enter the book and face off against the characters who have taken over the plot and are tussling over who plays the leading roles.

Directed by Argentina’s David Bisbano (“A Mouse Tale”), “Dalia” utilizes Epic Games’ 3D animation tool Unreal Engine and combines CGI, stop-motion and 2D animation. It is slated to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024. Bisbano, known as the Latin Tim Burton, also directed CGI-3D animation pic, “Rodencia and the Princess Tooth,” which sold out worldwide.

FilmSharks, which produces as well as handles sales, first screened early footage at the Berlinale in 2019 and has since sold it to The Walt Disney Co. which scooped up all Latin American rights and will release the film through its new regional distribution label, Star, as a Star Original Production.

Other major players on board are: Rocket Releasing for Russia/CIS; AV jet for Taiwan and E-Muse for Singapore. Advanced talks are underway with buyers from France, the U.S. and Italy.

The film’s producing partners include Disney, Epic Games, Alvaro Urtizberea’s Vista Sur Films (Lucrecia Martel’s “The Holy Girl”), FilmSharks, Matte CG (Ecuador), Doce (Spain), Cinefilm (Brazil) and Signos Studio (Colombia), which has carried out all the tests together with the support of Golem Studio from Peru and Kapi Studio from Ukraine.

Said Rud: “It’s an honor to see top players pre-buying and joining us in this masterpiece. We are thankful to all our partners, including Disney and Epic Games, that are supporting ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ through the Epic MegaGrants program.”

“Although animation has done an excellent job in entertaining through comedy and colorful creatures, there is also a huge appetite and opportunity to share unseen epic stories like this one that allows us to provide larger-than-life cinema experiences,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dtyf_0ixvQ83m00
Dalia and the Red Book
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

E.J. Bonilla, Nicolette Pearse, Chelsea Gilligan, Luke Roberts Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Everything and the Universe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. independent production company Shot of Tea has revealed a charismatic cast for romantic comedy feature “Everything and the Universe.” The film stars E.J. Bonilla (“The Old Man”), Nicolette Pearse (“Kim’s Convenience”), Chelsea Gilligan (“Mid-Century) and Luke Roberts (“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”). It is directed by Sarah Scarlett Downing, her first feature film, following her web series “Cleansed,” co-written and co-directed with Flora Birnbaum, which was nominated for the grand jury award at SXSW in 2018. In the film, skeptical, sexually fluid scientist, Jane Kinney (Pearse) and believer in fate, Henry Devine (Bonilla) meet on their way to the...
Variety

‘One Piece Film: Red’ Surpasses ‘Black Adam’ at Saudi Arabia Box Office – Global Bulletin

BOX OFFICE Toei Animation‘s “One Piece Film: Red,” the 15th film in the popular anime series, shot to the top of the box office charts in Saudi Arabia and achieved the biggest opening ever for a Japanese anime in the market, MENA-based distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment has revealed. The film finished the weekend in pole position ahead of DC’s “Black Adam.” The opening weekend total, including previews, for “One Piece Film: Red” reached 61,000 admissions and a gross box office of $1.05 million, putting it 14% ahead of the previous record holder “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” in terms of admissions and 50%...
Variety

Dark Star Takes North America on ‘The Elderly,’ Sold by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)

Dark Star has closed North America on Spanish horror film “The Elderly” (“Los viejos”) which world premiered at Montreal’s Fantasia Festival winning lead Zorion Eguileor best actor for what Variety called his “disturbing yet strangely affecting turn.”  Directed by Raul Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, “The Elderly” went on to screen at Austin’s Fantastic Fest and Spain’s Sitges Film Festival, completing a prestige genre fest trifecta.  In further sales, Lighthouse has taken on German-speaking Europe, whilst Creative Century has acquired rights for Taiwan. The film stars Eguileor, memorable in Netflix mega-hit “Platform, as well as Gustavo Salmeron (“Lots of Kids,” “A Monkey and a Castle”),...
Variety

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.”  “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 6, of “The Masked Singer,” “’90s Night,” which aired Nov. 6  on Fox. Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of “Blossom,” “Gimme a Break” and “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” fame, was revealed on the special Sunday “’90s Night” edition of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lawrence and NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show. Lawrence, as the Walrus, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Bell was unmasked as the Milkshake  after facing...
Variety

Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent albums “Aaron’s...
Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Sitges Audience Award Winner ’Irati’ Slays Euro Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based studio Filmax has closed first major territory deals on writer-director Paul Urkijo “Irati,” a new addition to movies which have drawn on the history and legends of the Basque Country in the north of Spain, which have provided rich pickings for Spanish film-makers such as Julio Medem (“Cows”) and Alex De la Iglesia (“Witching & Bitching”). The film also adds to Europe’s burgeoning canon of action movies as actioners made much of the running at the American Film Market, and dominate streaming platform non-English language most watched lists: Think “Blood Red Sky,” “The Crab,” “The Takedown” and “Below Zero” for...
Variety

ABC Shifts ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 to Summer, Announces Guest Cast

ABC is shifting the sophomore season of “The Wonder Years” to the summer. The comedy, which had originally been announced to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason. Instead, new sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is filling the one available slot on Wednesday’s four-comedy lineup (the only sitcom block currently on the network), launching at 9:30 p.m. ET behind “Abbott Elementary” (taking over for “Home Economics,” which ends its season run). With no room for any other half-hour, that necessitated “The Wonder Years” move to summer. A premiere date will be announced later. Although the show won’t return for a bit, ABC confirmed...
Variety

John Mellencamp Implores Artists to Speak Out Against Antisemitism at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Silence Is Complicity’

To great applause, John Mellencamp took the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage to introduce attorney Allen Grubman and used the opportunity to decry antisemitism and implore his fellow artists “to speak out against all forms bigotry and hatred.” Grubman, Mellencamp’s longtime attorney, was inducted in the Hall of Fame with the Ahmet Ertegun award, recognizing his decades of work in the music business. Mellencamp has been a client since 1982. Mellencamp described himself as a “gentile” who took to heart the hateful rhetoric being directed at Jewish people in the wake of remarks make by Kanye West, who now...
Variety

‘Gears of War’ Movie and Animated Series Coming to Netflix

“Gears of War,” one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is expanding to Netflix. Netflix is making a feature film adaptation followed by an adult animation series based on the sci-fi shooter franchise, the company announced Monday. The streamer also notes there is “potential for more stories to follow.” Video game developer The Coalition, who took the reins on “Gears of War” after Microsoft acquired the rights to the series from original creator Epic Games, has partnered with Netflix on the upcoming adaptations. The first “Gears of War” released exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2006 and followed...
Variety

Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong-Led Action Thriller ‘Silent Hour’ Sells Globally for AGC International

Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong-led action thriller “The Silent Hour” has scored worldwide deals for AGC International. First announced in October, Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad,” “For All Mankind”) leads “The Silent Hour” as a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he’s an interpreter for the department and, with his friend and partner (Strong), must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness. AGC International, the sales arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, has sold the pic into Square One Entertainment in Germany, Signature Entertainment in the U.K. and...
Variety

Alief Rolls Out Sales on ‘Runner,’ ‘Songs for a Fox,’ ‘Strawberry Mansion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

France-U.K. sales-production-distribution house Alief has closed sales on a broad slate of titles whose roll-out underscores the longevity of current sales cycles, even on high-profile breakout titles.  Alief has licensed Sundance sci-fi “Strawberry Mansion” to France’s Universcine for digital, SVOD and broadcast distribution in French-speaking territories.  From U.S. scribe-helmers Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney (“Sylvio”), the film is currently on a day-and-date release in the U.K. via Bulldog Distribution. It was opened by Music Box in the U.S. while Draka Distribution closed Italy during this year’s Berlin European Film Market.  Set in a none-too-distant future where the state taxes citizens’ dreams, “Strawberry Mansion”...
Variety

James Cameron Is Prepared to End ‘Avatar’ Franchise After Three Films If Sequels Underperform: ‘How Many People Give a S— Now?’

When James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally opens in theaters this December, it will bring the “Avatar” franchise back to the big screen after 13 years and lead into four more “Avatar” sequels. Well, not so fast. Speaking to Total Film magazine, Cameron said he’s prepared to cut his franchise short should “The Way of Water” and “Avatar 3” underperform at the box office. “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not...
Variety

Wissam Charaf, Imanol Rayo Set New Projects for Thessaloniki Co-Production Forum

New films from Wissam Charaf, whose sophomore feature “Dirty Difficult Dangerous” premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and San Sebastian prize winner Imanol Rayo (“Two Brothers”) are among the 14 projects selected for this year’s Crossroads Co-Production Forum at the Thessaloniki Film Festival. The event, which takes places onsite and online from Nov. 7 – 11, presents a slate of films in development from Southeast Europe, the Middle East, the Black Sea and the wider Mediterranean region to an audience of co-producers, distributors, festival programmers and sales agents. The selection features works from 13 countries, including nine directors making their feature...
Variety

‘Aftershock’ Filmmaker Tonya Lewis Lee Signs With Artists First (EXCLUSIVE)

Tonya Lewis Lee, co-director and producer of the buzzy documentary “Aftershock,” has signed with Artists First. Agency co-president Brian Dobbins will represent her as a producer, director, writer, entrepreneur and women’s health advocate. A storyteller whose work has resonated with marginalized communities for over two decades, Lee intends to expand her advocacy and offer Black and Brown communities access to platforms that will share overlooked and undervalued stories. “Aftershock” premiered in July on Hulu through the label Onyx Collective, a unit devoted to creators of color which was set up by Disney General Entertainment. It examined the maternal mortality crisis plaguing...
Variety

Ranveer Singh to be Managed by Collective Artists Network

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be exclusively managed by Indian artist management firm Collective Artists Network, Variety can confirm. Singh was formerly managed by Yash Raj Films’ YRF Talent Management and has parted ways with them amicably, Variety understands. “This is the biggest and the most exciting development because this marks the coming together of the most exciting brand in India today, Ranveer Singh, and the country’s most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India. He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other. Collective...
Variety

Golden Angel Awards Unironically Celebrate China-U.S Film Relations

The Golden Angel Awards ceremony in San Gabriel, California, was an occasion that kept politics in the foreground, but which simultaneously managed to downplay the frosty current state of U.S.-China diplomatic relations. The awards event on Friday night also served as the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) and Chinese American TV Festival (CATF), annual events which showcase Chinese movies in the home state of American moviemaking. After an elegant fashion show by Chinese womenswear brand Yu Tai Xiang, U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu took to the stage to speak about the upcoming midterm elections in...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy