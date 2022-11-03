Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
conceptcarz.com
Special Porsche 911 begins its journey of exploration
Two cars tackle the slopes of the highest volcano in the world. Atlanta. For approaching 60 years, the Porsche 911 has been pushed to extremes on both the track and on the open road. Now, a fresh chapter is being written; a unique pair of experimental 911 sports cars are being tested where there are no roads, where the air is thin, where the temperature is far below freezing and even plant life can't survive.
Four-Rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 Gives Street-Legal 787B Vibes
The Mazda RX-7 (FD) remains one of the most iconic and sought-after Japanese sports cars money can buy. Aside from the gorgeous bodywork, the MX-5 Miata's bigger brother is most famous for its rotary powertrain. Rob Dahm is a great admirer of the unique engine, and the YouTuber even owns a three-rotor RX-7 that can give Ferraris a run for their money.
New BMW M3 CS Looks Ready To Battle The Mercedes-AMG C63
BMW's design language may be controversial, but the performance of its special variants of M cars has never been in question. In celebration of its 50th anniversary this year, BMW M has been treating enthusiasts to a raft of new models, the most welcomed of which was the 543-horsepower M4 CSL. But the German automaker is not stopping there. The BMW M3 will be getting special treatment, too, reportedly arriving as the 2023 M3 CS. Rumors suggest that this car will produce around 540 hp, but is that enough when Mercedes-AMG's entry into the segment produces 671 hp? Well, BMWs have always focused on handling more than outright power, and its cars tend to produce far more than claimed anyway.
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Debuts As A Lighter, Leaner 911 Built For Purists
Want a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3? Prepare to wait a year or pay a six-figure dealer markup. But if you're a more sensible buyer who realizes that it takes Max Verstappen-level skill to coax the most out of a GT3, there's a new 911 that offers a purer driving experience without the fluff. Say hello to the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T, a lighter Touring model based on the entry-level Carrera.
Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Six-Foot Wing And RS Style
German tuner DMC has released a new carbon fiber aero kit for the new Porsche 911 GT3. Not that the new GT3 needs any additional kudos. The RS version just claimed the N/A production car record around the Nurburgring. Despite that, DMC hopes the new aero bits will make the GT3 look more aggressive and go much faster. A tough ask, considering what one can already achieve using Porsche's own customization program.
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
BMW i5 M50 Electric Sedan Spied Silently Cruising The Nurburging
It's no secret that the next generation of the BMW 5 Series is going electric. We've spied the i5 a few times before, and we've even managed to get a look at the car's pre-production interior. Our spies in Germany have brought us another look at the new i5, and in an M-flavored.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild
Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
The Andy Warhol Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing Restored By Brabus Is Up For Grabs
Andy Warhol is widely regarded as the father of pop art, and he painted various subjects. In 1986, Mercedes-Benz commissioned Warhol to create 80 pieces of art out of 20 different models to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The collection was known simply as Cars. Even though Warhol was a Rolls-Royce...
Porsche's $12,000 Soundbar Is Made From A 911 GT3's Exhaust System
If your love for all things car-related spills into your home, you will have undoubtedly amassed a collection of motoring-related knick-knacks and accessories. If you've got a penchant for Porsche, the company's latest toy is a must-have. This 911 Soundbar 2.0 has been created with the original exhaust system of a 911 GT3 and will add some flair to your lounge or TV room - much to your partner's chagrin.
TJ Hunt Reveals Custom Nissan Z Body Kit At SEMA 2022
TJ Hunt is renowned in the tuning scene for building widely awesome cars and where better to showcase your skills than at SEMA. This year, TJ Hunt and StreetHunter returned to Las Vegas with a Nissan of epic proportions in the form of a highly customized Nissan Z. Nissan has...
300-MPH Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar Now Has A Matching Wristwatch With A Supercar Price Tag
Hennessey Special Vehicles is on the verge of potentially setting the new production car speed record with its new Venom F5 hypercar. The F5 is a massive deal to them, as it's the culmination of years of effort to create from the ground up a hypercar that will compete against the best. To commemorate this, they wanted owners to feel even more special than just owning one of 24 vehicles, so they partnered with Paris-based watch experts Skeleton Concept to release the Hennessey Venom F5 Concept Watch.
Acura NSX Runs Face-First Into A Jeep Wrangler At A Dealership
A combination of a wet road, a flighty mid-engined sports car, and too much boot on the accelerator pedal recently led to a rather unfortunate incident at a Chrysler-Dodge dealership. Well, the Jeep Wrangler probably didn't feel a thing, but the poor Acura NSX certainly showed plenty of evidence of its unfortunate altercation.
Mercedes-Benz Ditches Robotaxis To Focus On Level 3 Self-Driving Cars
Mercedes-Benz says it won't be pushing into the autonomous taxi segment. This news follows days after Ford and Volkswagen binned their robotaxi business, Argo AI. According to Markus Schafer, Merc's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the brand is focused on Level 3 autonomous driving, as found in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Schafer...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
CarBuzz.com
