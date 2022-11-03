Read full article on original website
Related
Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets, prohibits transfer of assets without prior notice
A state judge Thursday granted a request by the New York attorney general for an order appointing a monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization, and prohibited any proposed transfers of substantial assets without prior notice to the court, the AG and the monitor, while a state lawsuit against the company moves forward.
Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022
The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.
Trump, DeSantis hold dueling rallies across Florida
Escalating tensions between former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were apparent as the two held separate rallies in the state. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the potential consequences of the rivalry.
Florida's east coast under hurricane watch
A rare November hurricane watch has been posted along Florida's Atlantic coast. Subtropical storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week.
Florida voters on midterms, possible Trump 2024 presidential run
"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil is in Florida talking to voters ahead of tight congressional and gubernatorial races. Tuesday's results could affect the control of Congress, but some voters are already looking toward the White House in 2024.
CBS News
Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount
- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.
CBS News
2.3 magnitude earthquake detected in New Hampshire Sunday morning
LACONIA, N.H. — A day after a small earthquake was detected off Nantucket, the state of New Hampshire experienced one of its own on Sunday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit areas west of Lake Winnisquam at around 4:30 a.m. Residents nearby reported that...
What impact does a Trump endorsement have on GOP candidates?
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed 247 Republican candidates in the midterm elections. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News to discuss what impact a Trump endorsement has on key races and takes a closer look at the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Final push to Pennsylvania voters ahead of midterms
President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are campaigning in Pennsylvania to support their parties' candidates ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world. CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to...
Hurricane watch for Florida counties as subtropical storm Nicole approaches
Counties across the eastern coast of Florida are under a hurricane watch as subtropical storm Nicole moves closer to land on Monday, officials said. The storm is currently traveling northwest toward the Bahamas at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, which are expected to strengthen as it approaches the islands and then tracks toward Florida's Atlantic Coast, according to an advisory issued Monday afternoon by the National Hurricane Center. Nicole is expected to continue its path toward the Bahamas on Tuesday, and forecasts indicate the center of the storm will either move near or over the islands on Wednesday, the advisory said.
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
Parents open up on issues influencing their vote
Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with "pressured parents" in Pennsylvania about what's driving them to vote. Crime, inflation and abortion access are among their concerns. They could be the difference in the state's high-stakes election.
Presidential push ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
President Biden and former President Obama campaigned together for midterm candidates in Pennsylvania as former President Trump hit the campaign trail for Republicans. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss their efforts.
Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party
Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
Tight Senate race between Fetterman and Oz in Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, poling shows Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are virtually tied in the polls heading into Election Day. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins John Dickerson with more from Pittsburgh.
CBS News
Potential tropical storm could impact Florida this week
MIAMI -- Our unusual Hurricane Season continues with a late rally in the Tropical Atlantic. I have been watching what is now an area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles north of Puerto Rico. It is producing a large area of disorganized thunderstorms. As I've said before, I...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson publishes first Supreme Court opinion in Ohio death row case
Washington — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday published her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court, dissenting from the court's refusal to hear a case involving an Ohio man on death row. In a short, two-page dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Jackson wrote that she would...
Georgia sees highest-ever early midterm voter turnout
With just one day to go until Election Day, more than 2.5 million Georgians have already cast their votes. This is the highest early turnout for a midterm year in the state's history. Meanwhile, polls show the Senate race is in a virtual tie with candidates making their final appeals. Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta.
Key Senate race down to the wire in Pennsylvania
One of this year's most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. Polls show that Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are neck and neck. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News
568K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0