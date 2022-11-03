Read full article on original website
MRF to host Gary Kellogg, Bennett Bratley￼
KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Mohave Republican Forum meeting on Wednesday evening, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. with Gary Kellogg, City of Kingman Economic Development and Tourism Director and Bennett Bratley, Economic Development Manager each who will be giving an update and answering questions on the economic development in and around the City of Kingman as well as at the industrial park.
13 new members inducted to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Kingman chapter ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society – Alpha Chi Omega chapter on the Kingman campus hosted its induction ceremony Friday for new members for fall 2022. The new PTK members inducted are: Benjamin Brown, Diana Everhart, Jeffrey Fennell, Robert Gale, Brianna Greenmun, Cassandra...
Veterans’ Parade is Nov. 12￼
KINGMAN – The annual Veterans Day parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade honors: active duty military, retired veterans, National Guard reservists, and first responders. The parade route will travel from Fifth and Beale Streets to First and Beale St. This year’s theme is All American Heroes. For information contact Joni Millin at 928-279-8448 or kingmandowntownmerchantsassoc@gmail.com. The parade is provided by Kingman Downtown Merchants and sponsored by Mohave County Newspapers.
Shape Kingman Quality of Life
The City of Kingman is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey that is now available to all Kingman residents. The survey link is https://tinyurl.com/2vpt7u7a, with a deadline of November 15, 2022. Participants are required to register to complete the open survey for Kingman residents. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin...
KCCU Arts & Crafts Fair
KINGMAN – The annual Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU) Arts and Crafts fair will occur the Nov. 12 and 13 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the largest fundraiser for the Kingman Cancer...
MCSO drug dog inspects Fox Creek Junior High￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Two weeks after a demonstration for the Bullhead City School District (BCSD) governing board, a Mohave County Sheriff Department sergeant and his K-9 partner searched Fox Creek Junior High School on Thursday for drugs. Four classrooms and locker rooms were inspected by Sgt. Kelly McCool and Chase, a Dutch shepherd.
Display Old Glory properly and let all know you’re full of pride and patriotism￼
There are many Mohave County residents who believe they are patriotic by flying American flags to show their support, respect and their pride in America. However, after “running” the flag up their poles, it is sad they quickly forget they are there. When people choose to fly the...
Veterans remembered this week￼￼
MOHAVE COUNTY–Americans from across our great nation will pay homage this month in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a national holiday held every Nov. 11 honoring and thanking all men and women, both living and deceased, who have served in the U.S. military, for their patriotism, heroism and willingness to serve their country in the face of danger.
Marching band competition set for Nov. 9￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District #20 along with Kingman High School are hosting the 12th Annual Mohave County Marching Exhibition on Wednesday, November 9, 6:00 p.m. in the Kingman High School football stadium, 4182 N. Bank St. Come on out for an evening of music and entertainment featuring...
Voter intimidation at the polls not expected in Mohave County
KINGMAN – This can be a big one either way we look at it. Election Day on a day crammed between a deeply politically and ideologically divided country (and state) and growing tensions between the political parties, is the possibility of voter intimidation growing more likely. Seventy-five feet –...
Turner charged with GV murder￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County grand jury has charged a Golden Valley man with killing another man who allowed him to stay at his residence. Michael Turner, 31, has been indicted for abandonment of a dead body and first- degree murder in the death of Joshua Blake, 42. The...
Enjoy the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) presents the Second Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend...
City-Wide Maintenance and Capital Improvement Projects Week of November 7 ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – City of Bullhead staff and contractors will be working on the following projects throughout our city during the week of November 7:. Lopez Construction, under contract with the City of Bullhead City, will continue construction on the outdoor fitness court to be located at Rotary Park.
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
No injuries in vacant home fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured when fire damaged a vacant manufactured home in north Kingman on Sunday, November 6. Personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) and Kingman Fire Department responded just before 3:00 p.m. to the incident in the 4300 block of N Eagle Drive. “Heavy...
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Triple-fatal victims identified￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City police department has released the names of those involved in a two-vehicle collision that killed three people and critically injured another person on October 27. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said witnesses indicated a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center median of the Bullhead Parkway, colliding with an oncoming Chrysler Pacifica at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard.
‘Old’ Safeway back in business￼
KINGMAN – Vehicles filled the parking lot once again as the “old” Safeway grocery store welcomed customers back with some fanfare Friday morning in Kingman. Members of the Lee Williams High School marching band performed before the 9:00 a.m. ribbing cutting marking the reopening of the store that was closed for 10 weeks due to a storm-related roof collapse.
Marijuana dispensary may look to reopen￼
KINGMAN – A building formerly leased and operated as a marijuana dispensary just outside the city limits in north Kingman may reopen for the same purpose. Zoned Properties seeks a special use permit for its property located on Northern Avenue, just east of Van Nuys Road. “The site was...
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
