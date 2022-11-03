Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Lake Havasu City, Kingman
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Police...
thestandardnewspaper.online
MRF to host Gary Kellogg, Bennett Bratley￼
KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Mohave Republican Forum meeting on Wednesday evening, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. with Gary Kellogg, City of Kingman Economic Development and Tourism Director and Bennett Bratley, Economic Development Manager each who will be giving an update and answering questions on the economic development in and around the City of Kingman as well as at the industrial park.
thestandardnewspaper.online
13 new members inducted to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Kingman chapter ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society – Alpha Chi Omega chapter on the Kingman campus hosted its induction ceremony Friday for new members for fall 2022. The new PTK members inducted are: Benjamin Brown, Diana Everhart, Jeffrey Fennell, Robert Gale, Brianna Greenmun, Cassandra...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Veterans’ Parade is Nov. 12￼
KINGMAN – The annual Veterans Day parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade honors: active duty military, retired veterans, National Guard reservists, and first responders. The parade route will travel from Fifth and Beale Streets to First and Beale St. This year’s theme is All American Heroes. For information contact Joni Millin at 928-279-8448 or kingmandowntownmerchantsassoc@gmail.com. The parade is provided by Kingman Downtown Merchants and sponsored by Mohave County Newspapers.
thestandardnewspaper.online
MCSO drug dog inspects Fox Creek Junior High￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Two weeks after a demonstration for the Bullhead City School District (BCSD) governing board, a Mohave County Sheriff Department sergeant and his K-9 partner searched Fox Creek Junior High School on Thursday for drugs. Four classrooms and locker rooms were inspected by Sgt. Kelly McCool and Chase, a Dutch shepherd.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Soroptimists celebrating Dream Big campaign￼
Soroptimist International of Kingman held a Fall Meeting for the Golden West Region on September 30 and October 1, at the Mohave Community College, Downtown Campus. Soroptimist is celebrating the Dream Big Campaign of 100 years of empowering, encouraging, and improving the lives of women and girls in the Kingman community.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KCCU Arts & Crafts Fair
KINGMAN – The annual Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU) Arts and Crafts fair will occur the Nov. 12 and 13 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the largest fundraiser for the Kingman Cancer...
thestandardnewspaper.online
City-Wide Maintenance and Capital Improvement Projects Week of November 7 ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – City of Bullhead staff and contractors will be working on the following projects throughout our city during the week of November 7:. Lopez Construction, under contract with the City of Bullhead City, will continue construction on the outdoor fitness court to be located at Rotary Park.
riverscenemagazine.com
New Horizons Offers Just That – New Horizons In Lake Havasu City
Anderson Toyota Sponsored Content by Becky Maxedon. The introduction of a new Chief Executive Officer at New Horizons Center in Lake Havasu City is the perfect opportunity to explore this valuable asset to the community. Brooke Russell has come on board and is settling in to Lake Havasu City and...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Voter intimidation at the polls not expected in Mohave County
KINGMAN – This can be a big one either way we look at it. Election Day on a day crammed between a deeply politically and ideologically divided country (and state) and growing tensions between the political parties, is the possibility of voter intimidation growing more likely. Seventy-five feet –...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Turner charged with GV murder￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County grand jury has charged a Golden Valley man with killing another man who allowed him to stay at his residence. Michael Turner, 31, has been indicted for abandonment of a dead body and first- degree murder in the death of Joshua Blake, 42. The...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fellowship is strong at Anointed Word Church
“The word that he presents gives you what you need,” said congregant Debora Killeen, speaking of Pastor Randy Moreno of Anointed Word Church, located at 2875 Desert Sky Blvd., Bullhead City. Fellowship is strong here; Head Greeter Tootsie (Margaret Lucero) warmly welcomes members and potential members with a beaming...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in vacant home fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured when fire damaged a vacant manufactured home in north Kingman on Sunday, November 6. Personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) and Kingman Fire Department responded just before 3:00 p.m. to the incident in the 4300 block of N Eagle Drive. “Heavy...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Veterans remembered this week￼￼
MOHAVE COUNTY–Americans from across our great nation will pay homage this month in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a national holiday held every Nov. 11 honoring and thanking all men and women, both living and deceased, who have served in the U.S. military, for their patriotism, heroism and willingness to serve their country in the face of danger.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Triple-fatal victims identified￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City police department has released the names of those involved in a two-vehicle collision that killed three people and critically injured another person on October 27. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said witnesses indicated a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center median of the Bullhead Parkway, colliding with an oncoming Chrysler Pacifica at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard.
Buried body identified as missing Arizona man, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have identified the remains of a man found buried on a Mohave County property as belonging to a 42-year-old who was reported missing in August. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the body of Joshua William-James Blake was discovered this week buried about three...
Comments / 0