KINGMAN – The annual Veterans Day parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade honors: active duty military, retired veterans, National Guard reservists, and first responders. The parade route will travel from Fifth and Beale Streets to First and Beale St. This year’s theme is All American Heroes. For information contact Joni Millin at 928-279-8448 or kingmandowntownmerchantsassoc@gmail.com. The parade is provided by Kingman Downtown Merchants and sponsored by Mohave County Newspapers.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO