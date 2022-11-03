Read full article on original website
8 of the Biggest Revelations From Selena Gomez's Doc "My Mind & Me"
Selena Gomez's new documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," gives viewers a candid look at her life, beginning in 2016 and spanning to present day. In the Apple TV+ film, which is out now, the 30-year-old singer opens up about her career, her mental health, and her relationship history. Overall, it's a sharp and moving portrait of a child star turned major celebrity who's gone through so much in her first 30 years of life. Ahead, we're breaking down the biggest revelations from Gomez's documentary.
Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"
Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Rebel Wilson Tells Fans She and Ramona Agruma Are "NOT Engaged"
While Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are still going strong, they're not quite ready to make a trip down the aisle just yet. After multiple reports that the couple were engaged surfaced on Saturday, Nov. 5, Wilson shut down the rumors with a cute couples photo on her Instagram Story.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome a New Pup to Their Family — Meet Piggy Lou and Oscar
Justin and Hailey Bieber are proud parents of another dog! On Oct. 31, the couple posted an Instagram photo introducing the newest addition to their pet family: an adorable pup named Piggy Lou. Per People, Hailey showed her off in a sweet snap where the dog was all dressed up as her namesake for Halloween.
Sorry, the Bride Can't Come to the Phone Right Now — She’s at a Taylor Swift Concert
Taylor Swift just announced her 2023 The Eras Tour with 26 shows spanning 20 cities across the country. The only problem? If your wedding date conflicts with one of her concerts. Since Taylor Swift announced her first tour in five years, brides have been yelling, "Look what you made me do!" as some are considering moving their wedding date to attend the concert in their city.
Lindsay Lohan's Dating History, From Aaron Carter to Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan has been in the spotlight since she was just a little girl, stealing the hearts of viewers with her breakout role in 1998's "The Parent Trap." Over the years, she also went on to steal the hearts of others as her dating life played out in the public eye.
Beyoncé Shares "Proud Family" Costume in a Rare Photo With Her Kids
Beyoncé surprised fans with a rare family photo on Instagram Nov. 3, sharing her spot-on family Halloween costume. After seeing countless re-creations including the Sanderson Sisters, "Home Alone" bandits, and Marge Simpson, we're admittedly a little over Halloween, but since it's Queen Bey, she had our attention. The Carters celebrated the holiday as the Proud family, with each family member dressed as a different character from the animated Disney Channel series.
Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake: "I Stay Winning . . . Being the Best Groupie For My Wife and Daughter"
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz / Prince Williams. Alexis Ohanian is owning his role as a dedicated supporter of his family. In a Nov. 4 Twitter thread, Ohanian wrote, "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife and daughter."
Nick Carter, Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: "I Love You Baby Brother"
In the wake of Aaron Carter's death on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, the singer's family, friends, and former costars and collaborators are paying their respects to the pop star. Carter was best known for his pop albums "Aaron Carter," released in 1997, and "Aaron's Party (Come and Get It)," which went triple platinum in 2000. As the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, the "Candy" singer began touring with the boy band when he was just 9. From there, his career went on to include guest appearances on show's like "Lizzie McGuire" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," making him a household name among tweens in the early '00s.
See Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Romantic "All Too Well" Sing-Along
If you've ever wondered what car-ride sing-alongs are like for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, allow Taylor Swift to take the wheel. On Nov. 3, Brown shared a video of herself and Bongiovi singing an "All Too Well" duet on the road. "Ready?" she asks her boyfriend as the chorus kicks in. Biting back smiles, the couple launch into a music-video-worthy performance, Brown's arms waving to the song as Bongiovi is behind the wheel.
Jennifer Lawrence Almost Canceled Her Wedding: "I'm So Happy I Didn't Freak Out"
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney tied the knot in 2019, but the actress admitted that she almost called it all off before saying, "I do." Lawrence explained in a new interview with The New York Times, published Nov. 2, that she came close to stopping the wedding before it could happen due to her conflicting feelings about commitment.
"Buying Beverly Hills"'s Alexia Umansky Says Mom Kyle Richards Gave Her Tips For Reality-TV Series
Watch out, Bravo — there's a new reality-TV series bringing some "Real Housewives" stars over to Netflix. "Buying Beverly Hills," the streamer's newest addition to its real-estate repertoire, is a docusoap that follows property boss Mauricio Umansky, the husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards. "This...
Issa Rae Explains Why the "Barbie" Movie Was "Hands Down the Best Set I've Ever Been On"
While much about the upcoming "Barbie" film has been kept tightly under wraps, Issa Rae can confirm it was "hands down the best set that [she's] ever been on." Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie is set to release in July 2023. In an interview with POPSUGAR to celebrate American Express Travel's 2023 trending destinations list, Rae opens up about filming the highly anticipated movie, describing the set as just having "good energy."
Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer Spotted Out at Dinner, Sparking Dating Rumors
Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer continue to fuel speculation they may be in a relationship. The pair were spotted at dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA, on Nov. 6, and photos of their night out were published by The Daily Mail. Mayer, 45, wore a black windbreaker, while Shipka, 22, sported a long gray trench coat. According to the outlet, the dinner lasted four hours, and Mayer started singing to Shipka at one point.
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Make a Third Enola Holmes Movie
Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in "Enola Holmes 2," which starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 4, but the movie leaves fans with one major question: will there be an "Enola Holmes 3"? Netflix has yet to confirm if the film series will turn into a trilogy, but the odds seem pretty good.
A New Study Found That TikTok Promotes Diet Culture, but the Reality Is More Complicated
It's no secret that messages around disordered eating, diet culture, and fatphobia tend to manifest on social media. Cultural beliefs around beauty, desirability, health, and value have historically found a home in expressions of identity, art, and pop culture, and social media is where those forces collide. A classic example is the blog platform Tumblr, notably popular amongst teenage girls in the early 2000s. In its heyday, Tumblr was infamous for its pro-ana (or "pro-anorexia") content, often explicitly encouraging eating disorders or hiding behind thinly-veiled claims of "thinspiration." Tumblr has attempted to censor posts that promote or glorify harmful behaviors, but as people jump from one social platform to another, it's nearly impossible to confront such content in any meaningful or more permanent way — especially when toxic diet culture has married itself so seamlessly with more the opaque ideals of wellness culture.
Noah Cyrus Is the Latest Celebrity to Bleach Her Eyebrows to Oblivion
Noah Cyrus's eyebrows were nowhere to be seen this Halloween. While in Denver for her "The Hardest Part" tour, Cyrus became the latest celebrity to test the bleached-eyebrows trend, joining Julia Fox, Kendall Jenner, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and more. Cyrus's verdict? This is one beauty trend that will test your pain tolerance. "I bleached my eyebrows .. that sh*t hurttt wtff," the "I Burned Down LA" singer captioned photos from the concert on Instagram, likely referring to the itching and pain that can sometimes occur as a result of bleach burn.
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals the "Terms" of Her Friendship With Henry Cavill
Onscreen, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill play siblings in Netflix's "Enola Holmes" films, but offscreen the duo have formed a special friendship — one that comes with certain "terms and conditions," according to the "Stranger Things" star. In a recent interview with Deadline, the 18-year-old actor shared how her friendship with Cavill differs from her relationships with her "Stranger Things" costars, and revealed the one topic the Sherlock Holmes actor has declared off limits.
