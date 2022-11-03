It's no secret that messages around disordered eating, diet culture, and fatphobia tend to manifest on social media. Cultural beliefs around beauty, desirability, health, and value have historically found a home in expressions of identity, art, and pop culture, and social media is where those forces collide. A classic example is the blog platform Tumblr, notably popular amongst teenage girls in the early 2000s. In its heyday, Tumblr was infamous for its pro-ana (or "pro-anorexia") content, often explicitly encouraging eating disorders or hiding behind thinly-veiled claims of "thinspiration." Tumblr has attempted to censor posts that promote or glorify harmful behaviors, but as people jump from one social platform to another, it's nearly impossible to confront such content in any meaningful or more permanent way — especially when toxic diet culture has married itself so seamlessly with more the opaque ideals of wellness culture.

4 DAYS AGO