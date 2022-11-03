Blue-green algae advisories issued for several Kansas lakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued public health advisories for several Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae .

The KDHE says the water recreation season in Kansas officially runs from April 1 to Oct. 31, as do the harmful algae blooms (HAB) response program’s active operations.

“This year, the season ends with some water bodies still on active advisory. These advisories will be lifted in consultation with lake managers when blooms have dissipated,” the KDHE said. “However, we know that risks may extend past the recreation season, for example, for hunting dogs. Kansans should remain vigilant year-round.”

A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red, according to the KDHE.

“Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact,” says the KDHE.

The KDHE says symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure, for example, direct contact, ingestion or inhalation.

Symptoms include:

Rash

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Sore throat

Headache

If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae, the KDHE says to rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/1163 .

Active advisories include:

Warnings:

Crystal Lake, Anderson County

Ford County Lake, Ford County

Gathering Pond, Geary County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County

Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County

Rooks County SFL, Rooks County

South Park Lake, Johnson County

A warning means that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the affected body of water should be avoided.

The KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken when a warning status is issued:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Watch:

Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County

Kingston Lake, Johnson County

Marion Reservoir, Marion County (Lowered on November 3)

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County (Lowered on November 3)

A watch means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

The KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken when a watch status is issued:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation, and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

Lifted:

Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties

The KDHE investigates publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, the KDHE and the KDWP says to avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.

Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, click here .

