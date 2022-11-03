ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Blue-green algae advisories issued for several Kansas lakes

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSw8z_0ixvNmTu00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued public health advisories for several Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae .

Wichita police officer and veteran loses battle with cancer

The KDHE says the water recreation season in Kansas officially runs from April 1 to Oct. 31, as do the harmful algae blooms (HAB) response program’s active operations.

“This year, the season ends with some water bodies still on active advisory. These advisories will be lifted in consultation with lake managers when blooms have dissipated,” the KDHE said. “However, we know that risks may extend past the recreation season, for example, for hunting dogs. Kansans should remain vigilant year-round.”

A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red, according to the KDHE.

“Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact,” says the KDHE.

The KDHE says symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure, for example, direct contact, ingestion or inhalation.

Symptoms include:

  • Rash
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Headache

If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae, the KDHE says to rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/1163 .

Active advisories include:

Warnings:

  • Crystal Lake, Anderson County
  • Ford County Lake, Ford County
  • Gathering Pond, Geary County
  • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
  • Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County
  • Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County
  • Rooks County SFL, Rooks County
  • South Park Lake, Johnson County

A warning means that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the affected body of water should be avoided.

The KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken when a warning status is issued:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Watch:

  • Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County
  • Kingston Lake, Johnson County
  • Marion Reservoir, Marion County (Lowered on November 3)
  • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County (Lowered on November 3)

A watch means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

The KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken when a watch status is issued:

  • Signage will be posted at all public access locations.
  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
  • Avoid areas of algae accumulation, and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
  • Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
  • Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
  • Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

Lifted:

  • Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties

The KDHE investigates publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, the KDHE and the KDWP says to avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.

Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, click here .

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Seeing green? It is a way to support veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Monday night and going through Sunday, you may notice green lights shining in and on Kansas buildings. Operation Green Light is a national effort to support veterans. The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) says many counties will illuminate county courthouses, county buildings, and offices green from Monday, Nov. 7, through […]
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program

TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-07-22

A weak cold front moved through the area Sunday night, but it won’t drift too much farther south through Arkansas today. As low pressure deepens over the northern Plains today into the early Tuesday, the strengthening southerly flow into this low pressure system will drag the front back north across the Four States region as a warm front. As this process happens, clouds will gradually increase. Therefore, we should enjoy a mostly sunny morning, but as we move further into the day; especially later in the afternoon, skies will become mostly cloudy. As the warm and moist air mass is lifted over the relatively cooler, Four States, surface air early Tuesday morning through mid afternoon, a few light showers may develop across the region. There is just enough instability for the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm in a few spots. Tuesday’s light, widely scattered showers will exit through northern Kansas and Northern Missouri later in the day; leaving behind a layer of clouds through the overnight hours Tuesday, and early Wednesday morning. However, this layer will be dissipating on Wednesday which will allow a return to some sunshine. The early November sun and a strengthening low level southerly flow will boost high temperatures into the upper 70s on Wednesday, but it will likely be even warmer on Thursday as southerly winds increase in strength to between fifteen and thirty miles an hour with higher gusts. It will be so warm on Thursday that high temperature records will be threatened as the mercury moves into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Clouds will be advancing ahead of a powerful cold front late Thursday afternoon into the evening. As the front moves through the viewing area toward midnight, there will be a chance for some light showers. The main story to end the week will be the major drop in temperatures behind this cold front. Highs on Veterans Day will be about thirty degrees colder than our enjoyable, near record warmth just a day prior. The cold air will stay with us for several days. Chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday will drop another two or three degrees over the weekend, as a reinforcing shot of cold air builds south out of central Canada and the northern Plains. In this northerly flow regime, morning lows will drop to the middle 20s. We’ll need to get used to this preview of Winter, because the eight to ten day temperature outlook issued by the National Weather Service Climate Branch indicates that Four States high temperatures will be well below normal November 13th through the 20th.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway

Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Parents of disabled children to Kan. Legislature: ‘Families are drowning’

TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Nearly $16M in Grant Funding Awarded to Expand Broadband in Rural Kansas

$15.7 million will be awarded to seven service providers that will bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas in Kansas. This is the first of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Grant Program. This phase of funding will connect more...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 11-06-22

We still have another mostly sunny day in store for the Four States before some clouds start moving back across the region. Today we have a ridge of high pressure at the surface and dry air in place to allow nearly full insolation throughout the day. A southerly flow and those radiant rays will boost high temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. A weak cool front will be dropping south through the region late in the day into the early evening hours. The front won’t do anything significant to impact our weather as it moves through later today, because the resident air mass is too dry. However, deepening low pressure over the northern Plains will begin to pull increasingly warm and moist air out of the Lower Mississippi Valley, back across the Four States region, Monday into Tuesday. As that moist air rides over the top of relatively cooler Four States air at the surface, widely scattered showers may begin developing later Monday night into Tuesday. This large area of cloud cover will make progress north of the region by Wednesday, allowing a return to mostly sunny skies. Until that happens, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, which will limit high temperatures to the lower and middle 60s. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday, when mostly sunny skies return on a strengthening southerly wind. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower and middle 70s for most of the area, although a few spots could top out in the upper 70s. Cooler air returns for the second half of the week behind a cold front, which arrives in the area on Thursday. We should have a more widespread expanse of rainfall on Thursday in association with this front. Drier and much colder air streams into the region on northwest winds Veterans Day into the weekend. Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average for early November; topping out only in the middle and upper 40s both Friday and Saturday.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy