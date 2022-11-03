Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
City-Wide Maintenance and Capital Improvement Projects Week of November 7 ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – City of Bullhead staff and contractors will be working on the following projects throughout our city during the week of November 7:. Lopez Construction, under contract with the City of Bullhead City, will continue construction on the outdoor fitness court to be located at Rotary Park.
BHC responds to food sharing event ordinance ￼
A video created by the Institute for Justice about a Bullhead City woman feeding the homeless in City parks is misleading and lacks many critical details. Bullhead City wants the public to fully understand its commitment to the homeless, including feeding of the homeless at the City’s new homeless shelter (The Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope).
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Lake Havasu City, Kingman
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Police...
Voter intimidation at the polls not expected in Mohave County
KINGMAN – This can be a big one either way we look at it. Election Day on a day crammed between a deeply politically and ideologically divided country (and state) and growing tensions between the political parties, is the possibility of voter intimidation growing more likely. Seventy-five feet –...
MRF to host Gary Kellogg, Bennett Bratley￼
KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Mohave Republican Forum meeting on Wednesday evening, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. with Gary Kellogg, City of Kingman Economic Development and Tourism Director and Bennett Bratley, Economic Development Manager each who will be giving an update and answering questions on the economic development in and around the City of Kingman as well as at the industrial park.
All Town Yard Sale is Nov. 12￼
CHLORIDE – Every year the Chloride Chamber of Commerce hosts the semi-annual All Town Yard Sale. This year the big event is set for Saturday, November 12 starting at 8 a.m. Besides all the yard sales vendors of all kinds, including food vendors, are welcome on a first come basis. No advance reservations are taken. Spots are available on Tennessee Avenue for $10 for a 10×10 space. If interested call the Mineshaft Market at (928) 565-4888 for more information.
Display Old Glory properly and let all know you’re full of pride and patriotism￼
There are many Mohave County residents who believe they are patriotic by flying American flags to show their support, respect and their pride in America. However, after “running” the flag up their poles, it is sad they quickly forget they are there. When people choose to fly the...
Foodie Grill holds ribbon cutting
Foodie Grill , located at 2250 Highway 95 Suite 426 in Bullhead City celebrated their ribbon cutting Wednesday, October 26 with guests from across the community. Left to Right: Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor Elect Steve D’amico, Board Member Bill Smith, Gerardo Pedilla, Santiago Salas, Greg Jaramilla, Josue Arredondo, Eduardo Fernandez, Juan Elizono, Ricardo Osuna, Francisco Bojorquez, Enrique Ortega, Micheal Green, Rodrigo Sanchez, City Council Man Juan Lizarraga, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Vice Mayor Norma Brummett and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams. Foodie Grill serves Mediterranean in large portions, and food quality is their top priority.
Veterans’ Parade is Nov. 12￼
KINGMAN – The annual Veterans Day parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade honors: active duty military, retired veterans, National Guard reservists, and first responders. The parade route will travel from Fifth and Beale Streets to First and Beale St. This year’s theme is All American Heroes. For information contact Joni Millin at 928-279-8448 or kingmandowntownmerchantsassoc@gmail.com. The parade is provided by Kingman Downtown Merchants and sponsored by Mohave County Newspapers.
KCCU Arts & Crafts Fair
KINGMAN – The annual Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU) Arts and Crafts fair will occur the Nov. 12 and 13 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the largest fundraiser for the Kingman Cancer...
13 new members inducted to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Kingman chapter ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society – Alpha Chi Omega chapter on the Kingman campus hosted its induction ceremony Friday for new members for fall 2022. The new PTK members inducted are: Benjamin Brown, Diana Everhart, Jeffrey Fennell, Robert Gale, Brianna Greenmun, Cassandra...
Fellowship is strong at Anointed Word Church
“The word that he presents gives you what you need,” said congregant Debora Killeen, speaking of Pastor Randy Moreno of Anointed Word Church, located at 2875 Desert Sky Blvd., Bullhead City. Fellowship is strong here; Head Greeter Tootsie (Margaret Lucero) warmly welcomes members and potential members with a beaming...
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
Turner charged in Golden Valley homicide
GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has charged one Golden Valley man with the murder of another. Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, is jailed for the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42, and faces unrelated charges from a previous arrest. Detectives exhumed Blake’s body on...
Fox5 KVVU
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced. MCSO said they received the report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Nov. 1. According to police, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The student was reportedly passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus. The note said the suspect was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself, MCSO said.
An Arizona grandmother was arrested for giving food to the hungry. Now, she's suing
Bullhead City, Ariz., says Norma Thornton, 78, violated a city ordinance that prohibits people from giving out cooked food in public parks without a permit.
AZFamily
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
AZFamily
Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
