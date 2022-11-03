Rain, Snow And Wind Oh My... NonStop Local Weather Alert Friday-Saturday For Strong Damaging Winds

Read full article on original website
A few cold showers
Partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance for a few afternoon/evening rain showers. These showers could be mixed with a few snowflakes, especially above 1,200 ft, but I'm not expecting any accumulation during the day. Afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s. A cold upper-level low will move southeast today...
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Tracking wind damage after severe storm in Puget Sound
FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling is live in Lake Stevens where an overnight windstorm caused thousands of power outages - bringing down trees and powerlines. A lot of communities in Snohomish County are waking up without power Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Prepare for warm, windy and wet conditions this weekend! Sunny and cool today -Briana
Thursday Forecast: Today is the quiet before a big weekend storm! Very cold this morning, a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Current morning temperature readings at 4am are in the teens and 20s across the Mid-Columbia. Sunshine today, cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain begins tonight and continues throughout the day Friday. Much warmer tomorrow, highs in the upper 50s to 60s. VERY WINDY forecast Friday night through Saturday morning. Winds will increase across the Cascades first Friday. By Friday afternoon, wind gusts increase to 40-50 MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Snow levels start off high for mountain travel Friday/Saturday….they’ll drop throughout the weekend as temperatures cool. Expect rain to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday! Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:41am Sunset: 5:39pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:47am Sunset: 5:45pm.
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
He had worked for a time at the Hanford site.
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
Winter arrives early for portions of Olympic Peninsula
SEATTLE — Winter arrived a little early for parts of the Olympic Peninsula as snow began to fall early Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of a snowplow clearing US 101 along Lake Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said...
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
Updated: Traffic Alert: I-90 Closed in Both Directions
Update: I-90 is now open in both directions between MP 34 North Bend and MP 106 Ellensburg. __________________________________________________________. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic stops at exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic stops at milepost 106 near...
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
10 Reasons To Avoid Tri-Cities Washington Like the Plague
Here are 10 Reasons To Rethink Moving To Tri-Cities Washington. So you say you want to move to Tri-Cities Washington do ya? You might want to rethink that choice and here's why. Why Shouldn't Move To Tri-Cities Washington? Here Are Our Top Ten Red Flags. I moved to the Tri-Cities...
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
One dead after single car crash on I-90
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), one person is dead after a single-car crash on I-90 near milepost 92 in Kittitas County on Sunday. A Chevy Corvette was travelling eastbound when it struck the guardrail on the right side of the road, left the roadway and hit an embankment, then came to rest in a ditch.
Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms
A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
