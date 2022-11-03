Kanye West returns to Twitter with tribute to Takeoff before immediately doubling down on antisemitism

Elon Musk’s swathe of terrible ideas didn’t all make it as far as his flawed paid verification scheme, with reports he once planned to put a paywall over all of Twitter. Horrendous decisions are still being made by Musk in regards to Twitter, but the world can thank their lucky stars he didn’t go ahead with a plan to hide the app over a paywall — yet. The staggeringly low pick-up of Twitter Blue subscriptions has led Musk to wonder if a paywall would help recoup the estimated $30 billion he overpaid for to own Twitter.

