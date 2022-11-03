Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
3 $150K, 5 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — Once again the Powerball jackpot, now nearing $2 billion, went without a winner on Saturday, however eight lucky Illinoisans now have tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular white ball numbers plus the...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 5, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Postseason action was abound in Central Illinois Saturday afternoon. Washington girls cross country finished in third place at the 2A state cross country meet. Freshman Sophia Ramirez came in 11th overall. Zoe Carter from U-High finished 9th. Josh Weeks from Morton also finished in the...
