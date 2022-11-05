Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring

One of Dusty Baker's former teammates on the Atlanta Braves believes he's on borrowed time to spend more time with family, and watch an old friend win a World Series ring.

Jim Breazeale is no stranger to baseball. He played more than 10 seasons, from the minor league to the big league.

Breazeale graduated from Sam Houston High School and was drafted by the Braves.

During that time, one of his teammates stood out. That teammate was Dusty Baker.

"You just knew down the road he was going to be good," Breazeale said. "I think I've been with him, A, AA, AAA and the big leagues."

While Breazeale retired from baseball, Baker did not.

Fifty years later, Baker's leading the Astros in another World Series. It's a run that Breazeale's heart can barely take.

"I flat-lined four times on the operating table," Breazeale recalled.

Doctors said he had a heart attack, and nearly died.

"He couldn't supply all the needs to the organs," UT Health Houston/Memorial Hermann cardiovascular surgeon Ismael Salas recalled. "When this happens, all of the organs can start failing too."

To save his life, doctors gave him something called a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

"Basically, the device is helping to move blood forward," Salas explained.

The pump has to stay with him at all times, but it's a little inconvenience that keeps Breazeale alive so he can continue to watch his former teammate and isn't a stranger to the ones he loves.

"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."

