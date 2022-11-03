ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Be alert and careful
4d ago

Well that's a first innocent until proven guilty. Wow someone in the newspaper office must be kin to her.

WMBF

FBI, police work to identify body found on Lumberton street

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Officials are working to identify a body found on a Lumberton street Tuesday morning, police say. According to the Lumberton Police Department, an officer on patrol around 5 a.m. found a body at 3601 West 5th Street. The body was in a state of decomposition, the...
LUMBERTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

'Decomposed' body found in Lumberton is life-sized mannequin: Police

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials working to identify a body found in Lumberton Tuesday morning said it turned out to be a life-sized mannequin. The Lumberton Police Dept. said an officer patrolling his assigned area found the "decomposed" body around 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Traffic stop turns into drug bust

A Rockingham woman was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond after being arrested when the vehicle she was driving in was pulled over during a traffic stop. “On November 4, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WMBF

Police: Suspect wanted for killing 37-year-old man in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting Monday night. Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. for shots fired. According to the report, responding officers found a 37-year-old man shot...
LAURINBURG, NC
Bladen Journal

Local man arrested for methamphetamine distribution

ELIZABETHTOWN — Terrell McDowell was taken into custody on Friday following an extensive investigation of his involvement in distributing narcotics throughout Bladen County. The investigation was initiated due to community complaints. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police respond to stabbing at Brookside Park apartments

The Southern Pines Police Department responded to a stabbing at Brookside Park apartments on Sunday. Amber Evans, 32, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. “Upon officer’s arrival, they located and began to provide first aid to Jonathon Rameik Alston who had sustained...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents

Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man shot inside Hoke County home

RAEFORD, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was shot Sunday inside his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Peaceford Ave., where the man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

