Be alert and careful
4d ago
Well that's a first innocent until proven guilty. Wow someone in the newspaper office must be kin to her.
WMBF
FBI, police work to identify body found on Lumberton street
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Officials are working to identify a body found on a Lumberton street Tuesday morning, police say. According to the Lumberton Police Department, an officer on patrol around 5 a.m. found a body at 3601 West 5th Street. The body was in a state of decomposition, the...
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with...
wpde.com
'Decomposed' body found in Lumberton is life-sized mannequin: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials working to identify a body found in Lumberton Tuesday morning said it turned out to be a life-sized mannequin. The Lumberton Police Dept. said an officer patrolling his assigned area found the "decomposed" body around 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street.
sandhillssentinel.com
Traffic stop turns into drug bust
A Rockingham woman was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond after being arrested when the vehicle she was driving in was pulled over during a traffic stop. “On November 4, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the...
WMBF
Police: Suspect wanted for killing 37-year-old man in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting Monday night. Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. for shots fired. According to the report, responding officers found a 37-year-old man shot...
RCSO: Heroin, meth found during Ellerbe traffic stop
ELLERBE — Richmond County deputies reportedly found meth and heroin in a truck following an early morning traffic stop. According to a Facebook post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling in the Ellerbe area around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 when he noticed “a truck acting suspicious.”
cbs17
Southern Pines woman stabbed boyfriend during an argument, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines woman was arrested after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing, police said. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in response to a reported domestic disturbance, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found the male...
Officer’s seemingly grisly discovery of body in Lumberton turns out to be a life-sized mannequin, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — What appeared to be the grisly discovery of a decomposed body by a Lumberton police officer Tuesday morning turned out to be nothing more than a life-sized mannequin, police said. The officer was patrolling at about 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street and found what looked like […]
Bladen Journal
Local man arrested for methamphetamine distribution
ELIZABETHTOWN — Terrell McDowell was taken into custody on Friday following an extensive investigation of his involvement in distributing narcotics throughout Bladen County. The investigation was initiated due to community complaints. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of...
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police respond to stabbing at Brookside Park apartments
The Southern Pines Police Department responded to a stabbing at Brookside Park apartments on Sunday. Amber Evans, 32, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. “Upon officer’s arrival, they located and began to provide first aid to Jonathon Rameik Alston who had sustained...
5 new details about investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in NC
For the first time in weeks, Orange County authorities publicly spoke about the teens’ killings.
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents
Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
Police: 5 arrested after drugs, stolen AR-15 seized in North Carolina raid
The five people arrested face a total of 22 felony drug and weapons charges, police said.
WRAL
Man shot inside Hoke County home
RAEFORD, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was shot Sunday inside his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Peaceford Ave., where the man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was...
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
Scotland High School teacher charged with indecent liberties with a child
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland High School teacher was charged with indecent liberties with a child, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. David Roy Quick, 55, was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery, according to an arrest report obtained by […]
POLICE: Man shot in back at Rockingham apartment complex
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend. Investigators say the male victim, who has not been named, was shot in the back around 3:15 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5 in front of an apartment on Cauthen Drive. The victim was taken to...
cbs17
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
WRAL
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
