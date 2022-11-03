Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Heirloom glitch unlocks rare items for free in Season 15
Apex Legends fans have uncovered a new connectivity bug that lets players equip and use unowned Heirlooms in-game. With updates bringing brand-new content regularly, bugs and glitches aren’t exactly uncommon in Apex Legends, or in the battle royale genre as a whole. While many bugs are just infuriating to...
dexerto.com
Secret Seer nerf removes his Recon class in Apex Legends Season 15
Seer has been hit with a secret nerf in Apex Legends Season 15, completely removing his class Passive with no mention of the change in the Eclipse patch. While Apex Legends Season 15 may have introduced the Broken Moon map, Catalyst, and the long-awaited gifting feature, it didn’t include any Legend balance changes.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Ash mains want a Mad Maggie-style buff in Season 15
Apex Legends players are calling for a Season 15 buff to Ash that would make her tactical ability operate more like Mad Maggie’s after seeing the Rebel Warlord’s pick rate skyrocket. Ash is Apex’s Incisive Instigator for a reason. Her kit focuses on hunting down enemies and trapping...
dexerto.com
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want voice acting following Gimmighoul trailer
A new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shows Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq speaking about the new Ghost-type Gimmighoul, and fans are delighted at the voice acting quality used for the Paldean debut. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have gotten another look at a Paldean Pokemon with the debut of...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starter plush sales prove Sprigatito is the Gen 9 favorite
Plushies sales may be an early indicator of who the most popular Starter Pokemon is in Scarlet & Violet, as fans clear Sprigatito’s shelf. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are almost here and players are eager to start their journey in the vast Paldea region. However, trainers are going to...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed
Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap progression explained: Upgrade cards, Collection Level, Boosters & more
Upgrading cards is a vital part of progression in Marvel Snap, especially if you want to get hold of the top-tier characters. Here’s how progression works in Marvel Snap and how to upgrade your Deck. Marvel Snap is the latest fast-paced deck builder to hit mobile devices, placing your...
dexerto.com
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go leak reveals “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon. On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 $60k BoomTV ProSim Invitational: Streams, schedule, teams
Modern Warfare 2’s competitive environment is still finding its feet, and the latest tournament from BoomTV is the biggest so far. Here’s everything you need to know about the MW2 ProSim Invitational, including streams, format, schedule and more. Ahead of the fourth Call of Duty League season, Modern...
dexerto.com
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade
Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand more chat filters to reduce toxicity
Because of toxic messages that plague in-game chat, Overwatch 2 users want certain phrases to receive the “GG EZ treatment.”. The “GG EZ” phrase constitutes little more than a taunt, one that translates to “good game, easy.” It was commonly used as a way for winners to mock losers in online matches.
dexerto.com
Wild Rift Kayn champion guide: release date, abilities, more
Kayn was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is an assassin jungler who walks through walls. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Kayn. This champion practices lethal shadow magic, and battles to achieve his destiny. He hopes to one...
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG fans are stars truck by VSTAR Universe card illustrations
Pokemon TCG fans are sharing their delight over the new VSTAR Universe expansions illustrated cards. Inclusions like Hisuian Goodra and Raihan signing Pokeballs have many hopeful for upcoming English expansions. While the Pokemon TCG English expansion sets are preparing to receive Silver Tempest in November, Japanese players are getting hyped...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 hero designer hints melee DPS character possibly in the works
In a recent interview, Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer confirmed that the development team is eager to include more melee DPS heroes. Blizzard recently announced the next hero coming to Overwatch 2 would be the Tank Ramattra, who was in two distinct forms in combat. In particular, Ramattra’s Nemesis...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet or Violet: Which has the best exclusive Pokemon?
Some of the biggest factors players take into consideration when buying a new Pokemon game is the version exclusive monsters, and here is every Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Since the release of Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, players have been faced with a tough decision: which...
dexerto.com
How Riot is building League of Legends as a “multi-generational game” for decades
League of Legends has been kicking around for 13 years in live service. Riot has no intention of slowing down or stopping, with big plans in place to make the MOBA a “multi-generational game” for decades to come. From 2009 to now, League of Legends has grown into...
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 devs respond as surprising amount of players ignore PS5 upgrade
According to Bungie, far too many PS5 owners still play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 instead of using the PS5 upgrade. The PlayStation 5’s rather confusing user interface caused a lot of problems when the console originally launched. For one, players had trouble identifying whether they were booting up the PS4 or PS5 version of cross-gen titles.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect reveals “revolutionary” AI program to create content
Dr Disrespect has revealed he is launching a brand new program, named Bonfire, allowing content creators to develop an avatar, attached their voice to it and make it available for their audience to use and engage with — all through AI. The popular content creator has just revealed that...
