Lincoln County, TN

Lincoln County Sheriff looking for missing teen

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 15-year-old Neveah Gonzalez, who was last seen Tuesday evening in the South Lincoln area.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.5 billion, bringing business to gas station at state line

Authorities said she may be in North Alabama.

The sheriff’s office said Gonzalez is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 88 lbs.

Anyone with any information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 931-433-9821 or call 911.

WHNT News 19

