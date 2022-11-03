Read full article on original website
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
SIOUX CITY — For more than 70 minutes Thursday night, former President Donald Trump painted America as a place where nearly everything has gone to ruin since he left office. "The Iowa way of life is under siege," the 45th president said at a Sioux Gateway Airport rally to support Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.
LETTER: Appreciates Journal fact checking at Trump rally
Thank you for the article "Trump Fuels Talk of Presidential Run" in the Nov. 5 edition of the Sioux City Journal. When I saw the picture of Trump and read the headline, I thought, "Oh, shucks, here comes another pro-Trump article." But it wasn't. Writer Jared McNett gave us a "fair and balanced" summary of Trump's speech in Sioux City.
Trump endorses Brenna Bird
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Brenna Bird for Iowa attorney general, a few days after sharing a stage with her in Sioux City. In a statement through his Save America PAC, the former Republican president said Bird is a “tough-as-nails but very fair prosecutor” who will prosecute criminals and seek justice for victims. The statement also called Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller a “radical left liberal.”
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Gabbard endorses Grassley; Trump endorses Bird
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection campaign on Sunday. In a statement, Gabbard praised Grassley’s conservative priorities and said Grassley’s Democratic opponent, Mike Franken, would be a “rubber stamp for the Biden administration.”. “I’m supporting Chuck Grassley because...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.”
The Wall of Liars and Deniers: the artwork compiling the biggest US election lies
“I read this book called The Dictator’s Handbook, and if Trump could read, I’d have said he was going word-for-word from this book.” I’m talking with artist Phil Buehler, who recently installed a 50ft long banner called the Wall of Liars and Deniers, centered around Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Comprised of the tens of thousands of lies Donald Trump has made since being elected president, and culminating in Trump’s big lie, the project’s aim is to break through the desensitization that has inevitably set in after years of wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s political career. “It’s really corrosive on our democratic system, that people stop believing in free and fair elections,” said Buehler. “It’s truly a danger to our democracy.”
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” the lottery said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay,” and that there was still no estimated timeline for the Powerball drawing.
There are 2 sides to political success: campaigning and competence
Two days and it’s over. It has been a long, wearying, and exasperating campaign, largely devoid of specifics, rife with lies and distortions, and maddeningly repetitious. Vapid though most television may be, going back to “normal” programming will be like a cleansing of the Augean stables. Why...
1 day left: 6 things to watch for Election Day, a glossary guide to voting terms, and more
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
How Democrats and Republicans Want to Change Social Security, Explained in Plain English
For most retirees, Social Security represents an indispensable financial lifeline that helps make ends meet. For a significant percentage of the current labor force, this statement will also hold true once they retire. But when examined as a whole, Social Security can be a complex, confusing, and potentially intimidating program...
Sioux City Council to discuss new sewer treatment agreements
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to discuss new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with the city, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff on Monday. After five deferrals, the council voted unanimously in November 2019 to terminate the existing agreements the city had with its three sister cities.
Morfeld demands retraction for 'complete lies' in allegations shared by GOP operatives
Sen. Adam Morfeld issued a demand for a retraction against a Lincoln radio station for posting an article claiming without substantiation he was being investigated for sexual assault. The letter from Daniel Gutman, an attorney representing Morfeld and his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney, also requests that KLIN and "Drive...
