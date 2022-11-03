It all comes down to 'the moment' for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4

In sports, the deciding factor in winning a championship often comes down to a moment. When competing for immortalization in the history books, split-second decisions are paramount, and there must be a display of tenacity mixed with precision in order to achieve glory.

Only time will tell if Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott or Joey Logano will become the next NASCAR Cup Series champion, but as we’ve seen throughout the sport’s storied history, it will come down to career-defining execution.

“Handicapping (who will win) Sunday, I think, is next to impossible,” NBC analyst Steve Letarte said. “I think it’s going to be a moment. I don’t know what the moment will be or when the moment will happen, but I think it’s going to come down to literally a moment where somebody decides to win or lose it.”

Reflecting back to 2021, Kyle Larson scored his first Cup title following an infamous final pit stop that propelled his team to the promised lands. As recently as last week, Chastain buried his accelerator into the floorboards and rode the wall at Martinsville Speedway to a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

Before the green flag waves on Sunday, it’s crucial to acknowledge the moments that have gotten the Championship 4 contenders to get to this point. For some, it’s a single performance, and for one, the realization of something special occurred before the season even began.

Chastain, the 29-year-old from Florida with two wins and a whole lot of guts, knew what was possible when he joined Trackhouse Racing in 2022. During a preseason test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he got a real feel for the power underneath the hood of his Next Gen Chevrolet that would be prevalent all year.

“We had speed and then we took that into the West Coast swing — Vegas, Phoenix — and competed for the win in both those races,” Chastain said. “Until you put it into action on the track, it’s hard to say for sure. The test in January and then Vegas and Phoenix were the first-three times that I really realized what we had, but until you actually go win, it never seems like it will happen. Crossing the line at (Circuit of the Americas) was a moment in my life that I will never forget; it’s career and life defining.”

Similarly, something clicked for 2018 champion Logano during a test at Homestead-Miami Speedway in September, where he would end up second-best and fastest respectively in the two-day session. He attributed his crucial win in the opening race in the Round of 8 at Las Vegas to the speed felt during the test.

“We actually gained so much speed (in Miami) by working on our car and finding some things that worked for me as a driver,” Logano said. “That speed that we found there helped us win in Vegas, which also gave us a chance to race for the championship. I feel like we did a good job executing races and keeping ourselves alive before that; then we found some speed and put that with our execution, and that’s what makes us dangerous.”

Then, of course, there’s a sense of a cumulative effort propelling one’s team to a championship berth. In typical Elliott fashion, the 2020 champion was quick to dismiss the accolade of regular-season champion and his series-best stats.

Elliott rarely gets caught up in the past and opts to minimize success to prevent comfortability, which is probably why he’s a champion with a veteran prowess at the young age of 26.

“A lot of our success was over the summer, and I think at that point it’s a bit too early to sit there and think that you’ve got it all figured out for something that’s not going to transpire until the later parts of October and early November,” Elliott said.

“It’s just been a super interesting season and a very inconsistent season for us, personally, but I think anybody that gets into the final four and is a part of the race this weekend has a great shot. I think if we perform at our best, I feel like we’re as good as anybody."

It’s never over until the bell sounds, and this was doubly verified with two walk-off wins by the driver of the No. 20 in the postseason. Entering the Charlotte ROVAL and Martinsville, Bell found himself in must-win situations, and rose to the occasion.

While the win at Martinsville last weekend earned him a spot in the Championship 4, the one at Charlotte proved to be a game changer, given Joe Gibbs Racing’s abysmal road course program across the board all season.

“The defining moment, for me, would be the Charlotte road course; just being down and out and then performing at our best when it mattered most at the end of that race,” Bell said.

“I think that really says a lot about our team, because it would’ve been very easy to give up going into the ROVAL, which we knew was not going to be a great race for us — and as it turned out, it was not a great race. We were a back-half of the top-10 car, but the yellow flag came out and we were able to perform how we needed to win.”

As made evident last weekend in the semifinal race, literally anything is possible with a championship on the line — even the unthinkable.

