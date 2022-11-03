ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

South Sound high school football regular season stat leaders in 2022

By Jon Manley, Lauren Smith
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

The high school football regular season has concluded in Washington, with playoffs beginning this week.

Here in the South Sound, there were plenty of impressive performances across each classification. These were the top 15 regular season stat leaders in passing, rushing and receiving in 11-man football in the area this fall, based on available stats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Flgg8_0ixvLShq00
Olympia quarterback Gabe Downing (15) runs down the field with the ball in the third quarter of a game against Puyallup at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. on Oct. 6, 2022. Puyallup defeated Olympia 29-24. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone / The News Tribun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trkjq_0ixvLShq00
Emerald Ridge quarterback Jake Schakel (14) passes the ball while Curtis linebacker Felix Marfay-Diaz (6) holds on to his leg during the fourth quarter of a game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. on Sept. 22, 2022. Emerald Ridge defeated Curtis 42-13. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone / The News Tribun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SldF5_0ixvLShq00
Sumner running back Matthew Spurbeck breaks through a tackle attempt by Puyallup’s Wyatt Gordon during the first quarter of a 4A SPSL game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxXQR_0ixvLShq00
Tenino running back Dylan Spicer tries to slip past Eatonville defensive lineman Evan Wimbles during Friday night’s 2A football game at Tenino Beaver Stadium in Tenino, Washington, on Sept. 30, 2022. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8exr_0ixvLShq00
Puyallup receiver Mal Durant stiff arms Sumner’s Kade Jindra after catching a pass from quarterback Kaden Rolfsness during the third quarter of a 4A SPSL game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpGrx_0ixvLShq00
Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Mason Hayes (8) runs towards the end zone as Auburn Riverside defensive back Carter Rhooms (11) tackles him right before he reaches it in the second quarter of a game at Auburn Memorial Stadium in Auburn, Wash. on Oct. 6, 2022. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone / The News Tribun

Did we miss anyone? Email reporters Jon Manley ( jon.manley@thenewstribune.com ) and Lauren Smith ( lsmith@thenewstribune.com ) with the player’s information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton

Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
RENTON, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
294
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy