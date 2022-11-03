Read full article on original website
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
West Virginia D.P. Dough employee struck by stray bullet dies
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning. Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the […]
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
EMS director, girlfriend arrested for domestic violence
COAL GROVE — The executive director of operations of the Lawrence County EMS and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday on domestic violence charges. Robert “Mac” Yates was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Juanita Devers was also arrested for...
Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for key role in meth trafficking ring
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for playing a key role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Myreo Dixon, 33, must serve eight years of supervised release when his prison sentence is...
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County says it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
Michigan man sentenced to 20 years in West Virginia drug trafficking case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking ring in the Mountain State. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Michigan was sentenced today, Nov. 7, 2022 to 20 years in prison followed by eight years of […]
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement
A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
Car Seat Safety Event in West Virginia: ‘It could be deadly if not installed properly’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Highway Safety Office held a free Child Safety Seat Event at the West Huntington Fire Station on Saturday. At the event, they inspected the condition of the seats, checked for recalls, and made sure parents had the right seat for the child’s weight and height. […]
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men have been arrested following an investigation into stolen catalytic converters, one from a Department of Highways vehicle. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Edward ‘Eddie’ Aliff II, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, of Lavalette, are accused of stealing catalytic converters from a DOH vehicle as well as a vehicle parked at a church in the Spring Valley area.
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
I-79 crash claims life
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Ironton councilman accused of theft
An Ironton City Councilman has been accused of theft. According to a complaint filed in Ironton Municipal court, Christopher Perry is accused of using the credit card of a woman to spend $400 without permission on or about July 29. He has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and plead...
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
