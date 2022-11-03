ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia D.P. Dough employee struck by stray bullet dies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning. Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

EMS director, girlfriend arrested for domestic violence

COAL GROVE — The executive director of operations of the Lawrence County EMS and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday on domestic violence charges. Robert “Mac” Yates was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Juanita Devers was also arrested for...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire

HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County says it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement

A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men have been arrested following an investigation into stolen catalytic converters, one from a Department of Highways vehicle. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Edward ‘Eddie’ Aliff II, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, of Lavalette, are accused of stealing catalytic converters from a DOH vehicle as well as a vehicle parked at a church in the Spring Valley area.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

I-79 crash claims life

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ironton councilman accused of theft

An Ironton City Councilman has been accused of theft. According to a complaint filed in Ironton Municipal court, Christopher Perry is accused of using the credit card of a woman to spend $400 without permission on or about July 29. He has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and plead...
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Car crashes into South Charleston building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LOUISA, KY

