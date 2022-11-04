Woody Paige: World Series gem brings back memories of 1956

On Oct. 8, 1956, I lied to the two most important women in my life – my fifth-grade teacher and my mom.

At Cherokee elementary school in Memphis, I was listening covertly in the classroom on my tiny transistor radio to Mel Allen and Vin Scully broadcast the World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers when one announced that Don Larsen was pitching a perfect game in the sixth inning.

Those memories flowed freely Wednesday night as Astros starter Christian Javier was pitching a no-hitter, with two walks, in the sixth inning against the Phillies.

Curiously enough, the two most significant players in that fifth game of the ’56 Series – Don and Dale -- had Colorado connections, and that 10-year-old baseball fan eventually would, too.

Back then I told the teacher I had become sick and needed to go home. I ran several blocks to the house at 2844 South Dunmoor Street and told mama I was ill and had to lie on the couch. I turned on the RCA Victor black-and-white television set, and Larsen’s immaculate pitching effort still was alive in the seventh.

With two outs in the ninth and late-afternoon shadows enveloping Yankee Stadium, the Dodgers pinch-hit veteran Dale Mitchell as my mother brought me chicken soup. The left-handed-hitting Mitchell took a strike and a ball and fouled off a pitch. Larsen’s next pitch looked outside on the fuzzy TV, but umpire Babe Pinelli called strike and the end of the game and abruptly departed. Mitchell couldn’t argue, and catcher Yogi Berra sprinted out to leap into Larsen’s arms. I jumped off the sofa.

It was and is the only perfect World Series game in history. Four Astros pitchers combined for the second no-hitter.

Of Larsen’s effort, New York sportswriter Dick Young wrote: “The imperfect man threw the perfect game.’’ Larsen was known as a late-night, hard-drinking man and a journeyman pitcher who lost 21 games in 1954.

The Memphis boy knew he wanted to be a sportswriter.

Larsen had pitched for the Denver minor-league team in 1955 at Bears Stadium, which later became Mile High Stadium, after being acquired by the parent team Yankees. He won 11 games and hit 10 home runs, including two (and a double and a single) while allowing only eight hits in a victory before being promoted to the Yankees.

Larsen returned to Mile High Stadium in 1983 to participate in the “Denver Dream’’ old-timers game that drew 56,000, featured Yankees greats Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle and brought national attention to Colorado’s aspirations for a Major League Baseball franchise.

As an adult sportswriter in Denver, I met Larsen and told him about a kid’s untruth and exhilaration Oct. 8, 1956. He fondly remembered playing for the Bears because he developed a baffling no-windup pitch and earned his way back to the big leagues after the disastrous 3-21 record with the Orioles.

That Bears ’55 team, in Denver’s first season in the AAA American Association, won 83 games and included on the roster future Yankees Tony Kubek, Ralph Terry, Bobby Richardson, Woodie Held, Johnny Blanchard, Billy Hunter and “Marvelous’’ Marv Throneberry, manager/catcher Ralph Houk and Whitey Herzog, who became a Hall of Fame manager.

Larsen died of cancer at 90 in Idaho on Jan. 1, 2020.

Mitchell, who spent 11 seasons in the majors with Cleveland and, finally, joined Brooklyn late in 1956 had a career batting average of .312, but always was known only for that last at-bat in the perfect game.

After retirement Mitchell joined the Martin Marietta Company in Denver as head of the cement department. He declined appearances with Larsen and remained bitter and maintained that the pitch was high and outside, and Yankees players on the field agreed. He kept a low profile in Colorado.

I never had the opportunity to interview Mitchell. He died in his home state of Oklahoma at 65 in January 1987. The University of Oklahoma baseball field is named in Mitchell’s honor. I’ve known his son Bo Mitchell for decades. He has served as chaplain for the Nuggets, the University of Colorado and the Rockies, for whom he also was a senior advisor. His son Andy was a four-year punter at CU.

The only game Bo ever saw his father Dale Mitchell play was at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 8, 1956. He was 7.