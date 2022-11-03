ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SFGate

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

YouTube Shorts Launching on TVs

YouTube Shorts, first introduced in the fall of 2020, was originally developed and optimized for mobile creators and viewers. While users have been able to watch Shorts in the YouTube TV app’s regular video player, that isn’t tailored to the format, which allows for videos up to 60 seconds in length.
Variety

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.”  “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...

