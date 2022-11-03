ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 113

Snooker
4d ago

So much for Prickster and others saying the purge wasn't real. She is a murderer right reduced bail and back on the streets. Hope she doesn't kill someone else.

Reply(24)
24
Tiffany Moses
3d ago

ok I feel like this if you commit murder ain't no such thing as bail you in jail period wtf reduce bail it should be no bail I don't care if you're a pregnant girl

Reply
7
Mr. Wolf
4d ago

2nd incident of her stabbing him . She stabbed him in August also , & he declined to press charges. I think they should only use plastic utensils in any house this girl ever lives in

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot

COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Diego Uribe sentenced to life in prison for the murders of six family members in Gage Park

CHICAGO - Diego Uribe was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murders of six members of his extended family at their Gage Park home nearly seven years ago. The brutality of the killings shocked the city in February 2016 when the bodies of the victims — including two young children — were found throughout the small brick bungalow where the family lived in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
HOBART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Kenwood crime: Man killed in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death on a sidewalk in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, whose age is unknown, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business

CHICAGO - Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said. Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
MONTGOMERY, IL
1470 WMBD

Federal prison time ordered in two cases

PEORIA, Ill. – Two men were given sentences in federal prison Wednesday — one on a felony sex case, another on a felony drug case. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Bogan, Junior, 36, Chicago was given more than twelve years in prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in July, 2022 to a charge of Coercion or Enticement of a Minor.
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say the victim was walking on a sidewalk around 1:07 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Chicago Police Solve Murder Of Popular Street Journalist But Suspects Not Prosecuted

Zachary Stoner, an independent Chicago journalist, was known for his ability to interview underground hip hop figures and gang leaders in places where mainstream reporters rarely tread. But his 2018 killing shocked his YouTube followers and the journalism community, which roundly condemned it. Although his death was tragic, it went unsolved – until now.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy