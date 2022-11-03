Read full article on original website
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road. Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m....
Man found stabbed to death in El Mirage, suspect on the loose
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage police say around 2:35 p.m., officers were called to an alley near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads for reports of a dog bite. Police say when officers arrived, they found a man...
AZFamily
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
Man dead after shooting at Mesa apartment complex
A man is dead after a reported shooting early Sunday morning at a Mesa apartment complex near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for pulling out gun at Phoenix school, police say
PHOENIX - Police have released body-camera video that they say shows an officer stopping a potential shooting at a school in north Phoenix. In the video, a woman is seen pulling a gun out of her bag at Mountain View School near Seventh Avenue and Peoria on Sept. 22. An...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot, killed inside Mesa apartment, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa officers are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed inside an apartment near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road. Police were called to the area at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 after residents reported hearing gunshots. A man was found shot to death...
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident took place on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue and was reported at around 11.50 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
Arizona suspects arrested in connection with dismembered Air Force veteran: 'It's sick'
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the dismembered corpse of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran whose body parts were discovered by police after being stuffed in bags.
2 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call near 33rd and Glenrosa avenues. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle driving by and told officers the suspects were inside.
Arizona man accused of fatally shooting boss over paycheck dispute
PHOENIX — An Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his boss on Wednesday after a pay dispute stemming from some missing items, authorities said. Daniel Gordon Sr., 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to Maricopa County online court records.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
12news.com
Shooting in Glendale leaves 1 man dead, 2 in the hospital, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in Glendale, police say. Right now, it's unknown if there's a suspect outstanding. Early Saturday morning, Glendale police officers responded to a call for shots fired at a business near 51st Avenue and West Camelback Road.
ABC 15 News
Pinal County Attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who took gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
Multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix leaves 2 juveniles in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said. When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen seriously hurt in SUV, bus crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a teenager has been taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a bus in north Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower says the crash happened on Nov. 4 near 37th Place and Thunderbird Road when the SUV crashed into the back of a City of Phoenix bus.
KTAR.com
1 dead, 2 injured during late-night shooting in Mesa neighborhood
PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Tuesday in Mesa, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the unidentified person had been shot around 11:20 p.m. near Main Street and Power Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. ABC15 reported...
