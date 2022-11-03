Read full article on original website
Parkesburg South, Raiders meet first-time postseason coaches
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South and Roane County ranked among the elite teams in their respective classes this season. Their opponents for the first round of the W.Va. state football playoffs feature individuals who are getting their first taste of what it’s like to be a head coach in high school’s second season.
48 teams are left in WV high school football
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took less than a day for the computer rankings to set the top 16 teams left in all three classes from West Virginia high school football. The WVSSAC released those programs who qualified for the playoffs Saturday evening. We will find out Sunday afternoon when and where these games will be played. Here’s the full list of Class AAA, AA and A.
It’s now playoff time finally in all three states
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s three, two and one when it comes to the high school playoffs for teams in our region. For Ohio, they are in week three while in Kentucky teams are playing their second post-season games. Finally, West Virginia schools have joined the playoff party. Here’s the schedule for local teams this coming Friday and Saturday.
MU wins field goal fiesta
NORFOLK, Va. -- — True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
Jeff Dunham to come to Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Mountain Health Arena in Huntington announced that Jeff Dunham will return in April of 2023. Dunham’s Tour, “Still Not Canceled,” will stop in Huntington on April 16, 2023. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices […]
Bookmark Monday | A Dog Named Frog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Joshua Lanham will be at the Clendenin Brew Company for a book signing for ‘A Dog Named Frog’ on November 12 at 1 p.m.
Mac and Cheese Cook-Off in West Virginia was tasty and for a good cause
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a tasty and beautiful time to be in the Capital City. It was a gorgeous fall day for the annual “Mac and Cheese Cook-Off” at the Capitol Market, in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday. Various vendors cooked up all kinds of mac and cheese and even added tasty ingredients […]
Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia
BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
West Virginia food bank breaks Guinness World Record
Over the weekend, a food bank in Charleston, West Virginia attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest word spelled with packaged food, and according to Gov. Jim Justice, they succeeded.
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident
RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County says it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
West Virginia artist who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at […]
Adoption event being held in Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Dutch Miller Subaru are teaming up for an adoption event on Saturday as the shelter deals with an influx of animals. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dutch Miller Subaru. The adoption fees are sponsored and free. They say they […]
Fatal motorcycle crash in the Racine area of Meigs County, Ohio
UPDATE (6 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County on Saturday at 12:14 p.m. At the scene, officials found two people thrown off a motorcycle after hitting a deer and going off the road over an embankment. OSHP says […]
Fire department, National Guard respond to rekindled fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:40 p.m., Nov. 6, 2022): Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a rekindling of a structure fire on McCubbin Drive. The fire originally started early Saturday morning and rekindled early Sunday morning. At 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, Engine 21, Engine 274 and Squad 2 responded along with the National Guard’s 130th Airlift […]
Crews extinguish afternoon brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The dry, windy and warm conditions are all the ingredients for brush fires, and crews in Putnam County were called to battle one today. The blaze broke out this afternoon on Mud Lick Road near the Putnam-Jackson county line. Firefighters from Eleanor, Route 34 and Jackson County worked together to […]
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Multiple crews responding to brush fire in Mason County
Four different crews are on the scene at Jerry's Run Road.
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
