Winfield, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkesburg South, Raiders meet first-time postseason coaches

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South and Roane County ranked among the elite teams in their respective classes this season. Their opponents for the first round of the W.Va. state football playoffs feature individuals who are getting their first taste of what it’s like to be a head coach in high school’s second season.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

48 teams are left in WV high school football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took less than a day for the computer rankings to set the top 16 teams left in all three classes from West Virginia high school football. The WVSSAC released those programs who qualified for the playoffs Saturday evening. We will find out Sunday afternoon when and where these games will be played. Here’s the full list of Class AAA, AA and A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

It’s now playoff time finally in all three states

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s three, two and one when it comes to the high school playoffs for teams in our region. For Ohio, they are in week three while in Kentucky teams are playing their second post-season games. Finally, West Virginia schools have joined the playoff party. Here’s the schedule for local teams this coming Friday and Saturday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

MU wins field goal fiesta

NORFOLK, Va. -- — True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jeff Dunham to come to Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Mountain Health Arena in Huntington announced that Jeff Dunham will return in April of 2023. Dunham’s Tour, “Still Not Canceled,” will stop in Huntington on April 16, 2023. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
BUFFALO, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident

RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire

HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County says it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Adoption event being held in Charleston, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Dutch Miller Subaru are teaming up for an adoption event on Saturday as the shelter deals with an influx of animals. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dutch Miller Subaru. The adoption fees are sponsored and free. They say they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

