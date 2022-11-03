Get to know your candidates for the 2022 midterm election for Alamance County

Want to make an informed decision this midterm? The Times-News spoke to Alamance County candidates about what matters most to them in their role, why they ran and the importance of democracy.

Candidates for Alamance County Commission

Disclaimer: Steve Carter, R did not respond to the Times-News inquiries by the publication deadline for this article.

Disclaimer: Some responses have been edited for grammar and clarity.

What inspired you to run for Alamance County Commission?

Craig Turner, R, incumbent: I graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1995. I learned the importance of service while there and while on active duty in the U.S. Navy. I want to continue to serve my community.

Anthony Pierce, D: Alamance County is having tremendous growth and becoming more and more diverse in many ways. I was initially inspired to run in 2020. Now, in 2022, as a result of hearing from Alamance County department heads, their employees, and citizens all across the county that felt that they were not being provided the necessary resources to better serve the citizens of Alamance, the county employees, and residents. Given my direct knowledge of county departments and lived experiences in public and private industry, I feel I am the missing piece to the current County Commissioner Board and could contribute to addressing the concerns.

What do you want to do if voted into office?

Craig Turner, R, incumbent: I will help develop a strategy to deal with growth in the county that preserves low taxes, strengthens public health and safety, and fortifies our schools.

Anthony Pierce, D: If voted into office, my goal is to offer a fresh perspective based on my direct experience, business acumen, and more than 25 years of leadership and strategic planning, to solve some of the complex issues faced in county government.

What issues will you focus on?

Craig Turner, R, incumbent: I will keep taxes low so that individuals, businesses, and farms can keep more of their hard-earned money. I will continue to support public safety so that we can have safe neighborhoods. I will continue to support education so that we can have quality schools and teachers.

Anthony Pierce, D: Issues I plan to focus on are investing in our public schools and ensuring our budget reflects this top priority. I also plan to focus on healthcare and first responder access for all of Alamance County and ensure these agencies are properly funded and planning for future growth. I also plan to focus on ensuring the public has input and a voice in key decisions the commissioners make that directly impact them. By focusing on shared aspirations and being sure the voices are heard and welcomed all across the county, I believe this will better the community relationship between the citizens and their local government.

As a candidate and Alamance County resident, how important is protecting democracy to you?

Craig Turner, R, incumbent: Political violence has no place in our society. During my first meeting as a County Commissioner, I stressed that I would treat everyone with dignity and respect and stated that all residents of Alamance County should engage with each other in civil, community discourse. President Teddy Roosevelt stressed that a Republic such as ours requires its citizens to have moral character. We must continue to demand that and continue to believe that the idea of America is more sound than any of its component parts.

Anthony Pierce, D: It's critically important. Democracy only works when we can respect the right of citizens to choose their leaders and the outcomes are accepted and respected. No one likes to lose but we have to protect Democracy at all cost regardless of who is in power and that remains a shared aspiration regardless of what political affiliation you may be.

What does Alamance County need to thrive?

Craig Turner, R, incumbent: A fundamental strategy for growth so that it remains a great place to live, play, work, and worship

Anthony Pierce, D: Planned growth measures with a balance of business and residential while protecting the rural character and natural resources we all love. We also need to commit to building community and ensure our community feels that they have a voice in their local government.

Candidates for Alamance County Sheriff

What inspired you to run for Alamance County Sheriff?

Terry S. Johnson, R, Incumbent: I decided to run for the Office of Sheriff to see what I could do to improve the quality of life for the officers and also the people who lived in Alamance County. I was born and raised in Alamance County and have grandchildren here. I want all citizens to be able to enjoy a life of not being scared or being afraid of being shot or injured. I want our children to grow up in crime-free communities. I wanted to see more diversity in the agency and develop more community involvement. I wanted to see the laws enforced evenly regardless of race, creed, nationality, or political affiliation. I wanted to see more help for those mentally ill and see a Diversion Center build.

Kelly T. White, D: It’s time for change in Alamance County. I want to give people hope that we can be a better Alamance County. Our county needs new leadership that will take a neutral stance in tackling the challenges in our community. I want to give our community hope for a better future which includes better community relationships with law enforcement, full transparency, and equity

What do you want to do if voted into office?

Terry S. Johnson, R, Incumbent: I will continue to enforce the laws of this Great State and Nation, not inconsistent with the United States Constitution. I want to continue to work with communities to help develop programs for our youth. I want to continue working with agencies in our county to help reduce the recidivism rate of those incarcerated, many with mental illness. I want to continue to work with the town of Green Level and the Alamance Community College to see the completion of the Public Safety Training Center in Green Level.

Kelly T. White, D: Under my administration, I would seek three things: partnering with mental health organizations to address mental health issues and substance abuse disorders to ensure proper treatment instead of automatic incarceration; transparency via body cameras for all law enforcement officers including detention officers; and pursuing accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

What issues will you focus on if elected as Alamance County Sheriff?

Terry S. Johnson, R, Incumbent: Every single issue that comes up that affects the quality of life and safety of my citizens.

Kelly T. White, D: Mental Health issues, substance abuse, body cameras and accreditation for law enforcement.

What is one way you plan to better the Alamance County community?

Terry S. Johnson, R, Incumbent: I plan to work extensively to disrupt as much as possible, such as drug trafficking in, which is taking young lives. We have too many deaths related to drugs in our communities. We must work with our community in identifying those who defy our laws.

Kelly T. White, D: I would like to refocus the efforts of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department on rebuilding the connection with the community and law enforcement officers. This includes engaging our youth and getting the youth involved in more programs such as mentorships, job skills, and Big Brother/Big Sister types of organization

As a candidate and Alamance County resident, how important is protecting democracy to you?

Terry S. Johnson, R, Incumbent: I took an oath and I am sworn to uphold the laws that are passed by the people, not inconsistent with the Constitution. A society without the enforcement of laws leads to chaos.

Kelly T. White, D: My oath is to protect, serve and uphold the law. Democracy also means that the people have a voice; I would ensure community engagement conversations are held to hear the concerns of our community members on issues to help them feel safe.