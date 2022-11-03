ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Operation Greenlight: For veterans, November is a month of gratitude

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
 4 days ago
Randolph County's Sheriff's Office is using the month of November to honor veterans throughout the county.

They are doing so via a pair of projects, one of them encompassing much of the county.

"We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community," reads information from the county.

On Nov. 2 the Sheriff's Office unveiled a pair of vehicles, each one outfitted with decals honoring veterans.

The patrol vehicles, one white and one black, were decorated as a gift from Asheboro's Beane Signs.

This comes days before Veterans Day which is celebrated on Nov. 11. With more than two dozen veteran deputies in the Sheriff's Office, the entire county has plans leading up to Nov. 11.

For example, the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro plans to offer free admission for veterans, starting Nov. 8. and running through Nov. 14. Meanwhile, a Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Nov. 7 in downtown Asheboro. The field at Asheboro Middle School will be made into a memorial of sorts once the school covers the field with hundreds of miniature flags.

"Many Randolph County Government employees or their family members have served in the armed forces," reads information provided by the county.

The Sheriff's Office will also take part in Operation Greenlight. Starting Nov. 7, county-owned buildings will be lit green as a visual homage to veterans.

A nationally celebrated event, Operation Greenlight has been slowly adopted by various communities throughout the country since it's inaugural event in New York. Randolph County is one of the newest communities to take part this year.

"In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Randolph County Government decided that county buildings could be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families, reads information from the county. "The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has joined the initiative and is displaying green lights."

